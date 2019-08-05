How Many Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Gates Industrial

Chief Operating Officer Walter Lifsey made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$994k worth of shares at a price of US$13.17 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$10.25. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 87050 shares for a total of US$1.1m. Gates Industrial insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Gates Industrial Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Gates Industrial insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out US$1.1m for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own US$4.7m worth of Gates Industrial stock, about 0.2% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Gates Industrial Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Gates Industrial stock. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.