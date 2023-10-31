Many girls accuse Clermont ex-cheer coach of abuse. This family is looking for justice.

TAVARES — The parents of a victim in the Vigiland D'Haiti case have sued his Clermont gym, a competition governing body, and that body's Tennessee owner.

The suit, filed in Lake County Circuit Civil Court, seeks more than $50,000 in damages from World Cheer Center in Clermont, which was owned by D’Haiti. Also listed as defendants in the suit are U.S. All Star Federation, Inc., (USASF) and Varsity Spirit, LLC. USASF was created by Varsity Spirit to establish rules for competitions and events.

The defendants failed to protect children in their care, the suit says.

D'Haiti, a former cheerleading coach, is now serving 29 years in prison for child porn.

In the civil court system, the child and her parents were given pseudonyms to protect their privacy and because the family was said to be in fear of retaliation.

“Words cannot describe the moment your child tells you that she has been molested by her cheerleading coach,” the mother said in a statement furnished by her attorney, Jessica Arbour. “It’s like being punched in the stomach by someone twice your size.”

It was made even worse, she said, by “the onslaught of victim shaming and condemnation of our daughter.”

The girl, identified as Jane Doe, wrote: “I was even told to kill myself.”

She said, “My goal … is to create a safer environment in the cheer community and overall requirements for the USASF.”

Varsity Spirit could not be reached for comment by the Daily Commercial, but after Arbour held a press conference, it released a statement to WFTV.

“First and foremost, our concern is for the survivors and their families. Varsity Spirit strongly condemns Vigiland D’Haiti’s actions and fully supports the victims’ pursuit of justice against the individual responsible for the harm they have suffered.

"However, any attempt to affix blame on Varsity Spirit is misguided and unsupported by the facts. Varsity Spirit did not own or operate the gym where D’Haiti coached. Furthermore, the USASF is an independent, not-for-profit body. Varsity Spirit intends to strongly defend itself in this litigation.”

D’Haiti was arrested in March 2022 on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of Jane Doe and two other minors. Those state charges are still outstanding.

“We’re still evaluating what to do with those charges,” Assistant State Attorney Gabe Lozano told the Daily Commercial this week following news of the federal sentence.

By July of 2022, approximately 20 girls told federal prosecutors they had been sexually abused by D’Haiti, according to the lawsuit.

D’Haiti entered a plea agreement in the federal case, which resulted in the dropping of all but the charge of distributing images of the minor on the internet. He solicited child sexually abusive material from another student at the gym, according to the suit.

Jane Doe was 10 when she became a member of the Cheer Center’s competition team. She was required to attend regular practices, including private sessions, which is where the abuse took place, the suit alleges.

Her parents took her to another gym in December 2021 after learning of the abuse, and so did other parents.

The suit said USASF and VARSITY SPIRIT “have a stranglehold over the competitive cheerleading market. The two entities control approximately 90% of the competitive cheer market, including events and competitions.”

The federation issued policies to address and reduce abuse, but “did not enforce or abide by these policies and procedures,” the suit says. It was a pattern, as evidenced by the conviction of a breakout star of Netflix’s docuseries “Cheer” on charges of sexual misconduct.

“In September 2020, prior to Jane K. Doe’s sexual abuse by D’Haiti, 'USA Today’ published an article that identified 180 individuals affiliated with defendants who had faced criminal charges relating to sexual misconduct involving minors but who continued to coach children’s cheerleading as members of USASF and/or Varsity Spirit. Only 21 had been convicted at the time of the publication.”

The Daily Commercial could not reach Kelly for comment. Arbour said she has been trying to reach her. In 2022, she posted the following on Facebook, according to Arbour: “With much prayer, I’ve decided to hang up my coaching hat. For the past 33 years I’ve lived either in a dance studio or cheerleading team.”

She said she planned to judge competitions, spend more time with family and work in an unrelated business. “I’ve seen the good, bad and ugly in this industry but it has made me the strong woman I am today.”

The suit said World Cheer Center, formed in 2010, was dissolved as a limited liability company in September when it failed to file an annual report.

Varsity Spirit, of Memphis, was formed in 1983 and dissolved as a limited liability company by Tennessee in October, yet “it continues to do substantial business in Florida,” the suit says.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: New legal step for one victim family in Clermont cheer gym case