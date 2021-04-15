Many GOP officials still privately hope prosecutors, some other outside force will make Trump go away

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In 2015 and 2016, former President Donald Trump's Republican primary rivals and other GOP officials tried to dodge his withering personal insults "while hoping that external events and news media coverage would ultimately lead to his downfall," Maggie Haberman recalls at The New York Times. That strategy obviously failed. But many Republican leaders are once more hoping, mostly in private, that time or some heaven-sent deus ex machina makes Trump fade into retirement, despite his clear intention to retain control over the GOP.

Some Republicans "are privately hopeful that the criminal investigation into Mr. Trump's business by the New York district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr., will result in charges that hobble him from running again or even being a major figure within the party," Haberman reports, adding that Trump is said to be "agitated about the investigation." Others say they believe he is losing relevance his own, now that he is out of office and kicked off Twitter.

David Kochel, a Republican strategist and Jeb Bush supporter in 2016 campaign, is not among them. "We've seen this movie before — a bunch of GOP leaders all looking at each other, waiting to see who's going to try and down Trump," he said, adding that Trump and Fox News are making sure the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is "being stuffed down the memory hole" for conservatives.

"It is Groundhog Day," another GOP Trump critic, Tim Miller, told Haberman. It seemed "like a rational choice in 2015," but "after we all saw how the strategy fails of just hoping and wishing for him to go away, nobody learned from it."

In the meantime, most GOP leaders and 2024 hopefuls are going out of their way to stay on Trump's good side. One reason is Trump's ability to steer huge sums of money to friendly Republicans, Politico notes. But Trump also holds sway over a sizable faction of the GOP electorate — though just how sizable is a matter of dispute — and he seems to relish savaging Republican critics.

Trump "intimidates people because he will attack viciously and relentlessly, much more than any other politician, yet somehow people crave his approval," Mike DuHaime, a Chris Christie adviser in 2016, told the Times. "Trump did self-destruct eventually, after four years in office," he said. "But he can still make or break others, and that makes him powerful and relevant."

More stories from theweek.com
Scalise says GOP will 'take action' on Gaetz if DOJ moves ahead with 'formal' case
Experts warn that white supremacists have 'realigned in ways that are disturbing'
The girl at the center of the Matt Gaetz investigation also reportedly went on his scrutinized Bahamas trip

Recommended Stories

  • Geraldo Rivera and Fox News contributor Dan Bongino get into heated exchange: ‘You son of a b****!’

    On Monday night, conservative pundit Dan Bongino mocked Fox News’s Geraldo Rivera for his “dopey comments” defending the outrage and riots that stemmed from the police shooting death of Daunte Wright, who is black. And on Wednesday’s “Hannity,” the two conservatives got into it again when Bongino accused the journalist of promoting racial divide. “People like Geraldo continue to pump out a race narrative with no data to back it up at all,” Bongino said, before calling the journalist out. “All you want to do is see the country burn.” Riviera was furious at Bongino’s accusation, responding, “I want to see the country burn? You son of a bitch! I want to see the country burn? You punk! You’re nothing but a punk!” The interview ended shortly after the exchange, but not before Bongino challenged the journalist, saying, “You wouldn't tell me that to my face.”

  • Liz Cheney says she would not support Trump in 2024: 'We cannot embrace insurrection'

    Cheney once again laid bare her feelings toward former President Trump, and had a message for her fellow Republicans.

  • Baylor won't use Jeep from car dealer after manager suggests Scott Drew 'use it to pull some people out of the hood'

    The manager of a Waco car dealer offered Baylor coach Scott Drew the use of a custom Jeep. Then he made a comment that caused Baylor to decline the offer.

  • Yasiel Puig's accuser fires back on his claim they had consensual sex: 'I am an out and proud lesbian'

    The woman suing Yasiel Puig for sexual assault called his claims "demeaning and ridiculous."

  • Army sergeant pushes Black man, demands he leave neighborhood in viral video

    A viral video of an army sergeant pushing a Black resident in South Carolina and demanding that he leaves the neighborhood has now resulted in criminal charges. Initially uploaded on Facebook on Monday, the three-minute clip has circulated various media channels before the aggressor was identified as Jonathan Pentland, a 42-year-old U.S. Army sergeant in Columbia, S.C. Pentland has since been charged with third-degree assault, Washington Post reports.

  • 12 Fully-Vaccinated Los Angeles Residents Infected With Covid-19, Says County Health Official

    On Wednesday, in response to a query from Deadline, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer confirmed that at least a dozen local residents had been infected with Covid-19 after being fully vaccinated. “Yes, it is possible to test positive for the virus after being fully vaccinated,” Ferrer reported. She estimated that the number […]

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz announces ad buy to ‘fight back’ against CNN, allegations

    The new 30-second spot will be featured in the Florida Republican’s congressional district, as well as nationally on select cable networks.

  • ‘Most humiliating punishment imaginable’: Black National Guardsman allegedly forced to wear heavy chain

    As the military reckons with racism and extremism in its ranks, one story of the Maryland National Guard highlights the toll of discrimination.

  • DOJ drops probe into officer who shot Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt

    The Justice Department has closed its investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt, the 35-year-old Trump supporter shot by a U.S. Capitol Police officer during the Jan. 6 riot, the agency announced in a press release Wednesday. In a release explaining the decision to close the probe, the department said officials determined "there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution" of the officer who shot Babbitt. "Specifically, the investigation revealed no evidence to establish that, at the time the officer fired a single shot at Ms. Babbitt, the officer did not reasonably believe that it was necessary to do so in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber," the release said.

  • Federal prosecution gives 'most comprehensive presentation' so far showing that some Capitol rioters stashed firearms

    During a Wednesday hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler told a judge that surveillance footage recorded on Jan. 7 at the Comfort Inn Ballston in Arlington, Virginia, shows an alleged member of the Oath Keepers carrying what appeared to be rifle cases, BuzzFeed News reports. While the footage is not considered conclusive, BuzzFeed writes that Wednesday's presentation was the "most comprehensive" to date when it comes to showing that the extremist group "came prepared for violence" ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and "stashed firearms just outside of Washington, D.C., that they could easily access." The footage does not include any images of actual guns. Before the disclosure of the surveillance video, the government "had shared little evidence other than text messages that referenced" the alleged strategy, BuzzFeed notes. While dozens of rioters have been charged with assaulting police officers during the riot, most of the incidents do not appear to involve advanced planning; the government's case against the Oath Keepers is one of the few that specifically focuses on that notion. The man captured on video was Kenneth Harrelson. His lawyer Nina Ginsburg dismissed the idea that the footage "was proof of anything other than that Harrelson had luggage at the Comfort Inn," BuzzFeed reports. Read more at BuzzFeed News. More stories from theweek.comScalise says GOP will 'take action' on Gaetz if DOJ moves ahead with 'formal' caseExperts warn that white supremacists have 'realigned in ways that are disturbing'The girl at the center of the Matt Gaetz investigation also reportedly went on his scrutinized Bahamas trip

  • The DOJ arrested and charged an accused Capitol rioter after he spoke to Insider about his 'fun time' there

    The DOJ said it learned of one Capitol rioter from Illinois in an Insider article that interviewed him immediately after breaching the building.

  • Chinese man with Down's syndrome kidnapped and killed to provide substitute body

    A Chinese man with Down's syndrome was murdered in an attempt to circumvent a ban on traditional burials. Cremation is enforced in some densely populated areas of China, but to get around the regulations one family paid a man to provide them with a body to swap with that of their deceased relative. It later emerged that the body was that of a murder victim killed by the man they hired - an event the family insist they were unaware of. The family, from Shanwei in Guangdong province, spent nearly £12,000 in 2017 to get a substitute for cremation. The man they hired was identified only by his surname Huang. According to court documents, Huang spotted Lin Shaoren, 36, picking litter from the street and asked him into a car before giving him alcohol until he fell unconscious. Huang put the man’s body into a coffin, nailed it shut and passed it onto the family a few days later. The family then had the coffin cremated, pretending it was their own deceased relative. This left them free to secretly hold a traditional burial.

  • ‘You’re in the MCU for Life': Marvel Actors Break Down Their Unexpected Returns to the Franchise

    Kat Dennings hadn’t been seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World.” Yet if she was ever going to play Darcy Lewis again, “WandaVision” would have been the last thing Dennings’ would have thought for her long-awaited return. Disney+ has allowed Kevin Feige to significantly expand Marvel’s billion-dollar movie universe into the streaming era. The TV series are meant to put the focus on some of the key supporting players in the movies like Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, as well as introduce new characters like She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) that will appear in future films. With more real estate than ever, anybody who has ever appeared in a Marvel Studios film is finding out they should keep that phone nearby. “Once you’re in the MCU, you’re in the MCU for life,” Dennings told TheWrap. “You never know when you might get a call, but I certainly didn’t expect it.” Also Read: Why 'WandaVision' Brought Randall Park and Kat Dennings Back to the MCU Along with Dennings, “WandaVision” also featured Randall Park reprising his role as FBI agent Jimmy Woo from “Ant-Man in the Wasp,” a fairly minor character. “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” brought back Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter, Daniel Bruhl’s Helmut Zemo and even Georges St-Pierre’s Batroc, a character that only appeared briefly in an early scene in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” In next year’s “She-Hulk,” it’s not much of a surprise that Mark Ruffalo will return as Bruce Banner/Hulk. But along with him will be Tim Roth reprising his role as Emil Blonsky/Abomination from 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk” (the MCU’s second-ever film that actually featured a different actor playing Bruce Banner). While it made more sense thematically for Sharon and Zemo (and even Batroc) to pop back up in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” given their history with Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s characters, “WandaVision” proved how elastic the MCU can be, which often sees characters jump between movies (and now TV shows). Also Read: 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier': Georges St-Pierre Tells Us How Batroc Pinned Down Sam Wilson “‘WandaVision’ was the last one I expected to be in, because Darcy has had absolutely no contact with anybody in the sphere of the show,” Dennings said. Park was even more surprised, mostly because his role in the “Ant-Man” sequel appeared to be one-off. “After ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp,’ I was so thrilled to be a part of it. And just thankful to have just touched the Marvel Universe. I wasn’t really expecting to come back,” Park said. “When they reached out and told me that they wanted me for one of these Disney+ shows, I was like, Oh, my gosh, yes, absolutely.” Tim Roth (left) will return as Emil Blonsky/The Abomination in “She-Hulk” (Photo Credit: Universal) Boarding a Marvel Studios project is unlike any other role in Hollywood. Samuel L. Jackson famously signed a 9-picture deal that stretched from his first appearance as Nick Fury in the end-credit tag in 2008’s “Iron Man” through his most recent appearance in 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” What’s interesting is that in most of those films his role was largely a glorified cameo, with one notable exception being “Captain Marvel” in 2019 when he co-starred with Brie Larson as a younger version of his character. He will co-star along with Ben Mendehlson’s “Captain Marvel” character Talos in their own Disney+ series, “Secret Invasion.” Wyatt Russell, who debuted in the MCU on “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” as John Walker, said he signed on to the role with the knowledge that any Marvel gig is “something for potentially longer than just one.” Feige previously told TheWrap one of the best parts of creating content for Disney+, aside from his desire to move the MCU into episodic storytelling, was that it would prevent some of the lesser-used characters from getting sidelined for too long. Without Disney+, it’s far less likely we would have seen Zemo or Sharon again. Also Read: How 'WandaVision' Will Make Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo the Audience Stand-Ins Even VanCamp admitted she thought Marvel was done with her. “I sort of had thought just that they had put Sharon to bed, that was just sort of my my feeling,” she told TheWrap. “So it was a very welcome, awesome surprise to hear that they wanted to bring her back, because I was just as curious to know where she’s been and what she’s been up to and to explore that. And I love that they’re bringing all these characters back in.” Sharon returned a much different character than her previous appearances in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Captain America: Civil War” while Bruhl loved getting to show a different (and very meme-worthy) side of Zemo. Even Park got to pay off one of the funniest gags from his “Ant-Man and the Wasp” role. “It’s a good sign if they do not kill you. So after ‘Civil War,’ I knew there was a possibility, but then after a time you forget about it,” Bruhl said. “It was really a surprise when I finally got the call and you feel honored. Because first of all, you think like, okay, you weren’t that bad.” Read original story ‘You’re in the MCU for Life': Marvel Actors Break Down Their Unexpected Returns to the Franchise At TheWrap

  • The Latest: California governor says all schools must reopen

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging all schools in the state to reopen, saying there are no health barriers to getting children back into classrooms and ending distance learning. Newsom says more than 9,000 of California’s 11,000 schools have reopened or have set plans to reopen, but that is misleading because there is no uniformity in what it means for a school to be open.

  • North Carolina high school basketball coach killed in alleged attempted robbery of drug cartel's 'stash house'

    The Alamance County Sheriff's office said Union Academy coach Barney Harris and his brother-in-law tried to rob a cartel's trailer on April 8.

  • Cancer patient saw disease all but vanish after catching Covid

    Covid may have caused a cancer patient's tumours to vanish, according to doctors, who said it could have sparked an "anti-tumour immune response" in the man. The 61-year-old patient at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro had a check-up last summer after being diagnosed with Hogkin's Lymphoma, a rare blood cancer that affects 2,100 people in the UK each year. The disease, which occurs when white blood cells get out of control and spread to the lymph nodes, is typically treated with chemotherapy and around 90 per cent of patients are still alive five years afterwards. Days after being told his chest was riddled with tumours and before starting treatment, the man was admitted to hospital after developing severe Covid. After making a full recovery, he had another scan and discovered the cancer had almost completely disappeared. Sudden remission with Hogkin's Lymphoma is possible but is extremely rare. Just a couple of dozen similar cases have ever been recorded worldwide. The case was revealed in the British Journal of Haematology. Dr Sarah Challoner, of the Royal Cornwall Hospital, said: "We think Covid-19 triggered an anti-tumour immune response." Dr Challoner added that the medical team believed T-cells, which fight infections in the body, may have also attacked cancer cells and led to the remission. However, other clinicians warned against making early assumptions about the cause of the recovery. Martin Ledwick, Cancer Research UK's head cancer information nurse, said: "At this stage it's too early to draw any conclusions from these cases – it's quite possibly a coincidence. "Anyone undergoing cancer treatment should continue to follow the advice of their doctors, as well as protecting themselves from catching Covid-19, and we encourage all who can to take up the vaccine." A report in the Italian medical journal Acta Biomedica, published last year, highlighted a similar case at Cremona Hospital in Italy.

  • Judge rules for Black Buffalo police officer fired for stopping colleague's chokehold

    A New York court on Tuesday reinstated the pension of former Buffalo police officer Cariol Horne, who was fired for intervening when a white colleague had a Black man in a chokehold during a 2006 arrest.Driving the news: State Supreme Court Judge Dennis Ward noted in his ruling similar cases, like the death of George Floyd. Ward said the role of other officers at the scene in such instances had come under scrutiny, "particularly their complicity in failing to intervene to save the life of a person to whom such unreasonable physical force is being applied."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Over a decade of fighting and @CariolHorne has finally received justice.Today the State of New York Supreme Court vacated and annulled the City of Buffalo's decision to fire her and take her benefits. She'll be getting her pension, benefits, and back-pay from 2010. pic.twitter.com/FZy8AAH6CX— Jecorey Arthur (@jecoreyarthur) April 14, 2021 "To her credit, Officer Horne did not merely stand by, but instead sought to intervene, despite the penalty she ultimately paid for doing so ... She saved a life that day, and history will now record her for the hero she is."Judge WardWard partially based his decision to overturn a 2010 ruling that upheld her firing on legislation signed by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown in October, known as "Cariol's Law" — which makes it a "crime for a law enforcement officer to fail to intervene when another officer is using excessive force and also protects whistleblowers," per the Buffalo News.The big picture: Horne, who is Black, said she heard the handcuffed man say he couldn't breathe — invoking the deaths in police custody of Floyd and Eric Garner, two Black men who said this in their dying words, which have become a "national rallying cry against police brutality," the New York Times notes.Horne said her fellow officer punched her in the face when she tried to stop him. The Buffalo Police Department claimed she had put her fellow officers at risk and she was fired in 2008, per NPR. There was no video of the incident.Of note: The judge ruling in favor of Horne's lawsuit means Horne will receive a full pension, backpay and benefits.What they're saying: Harvard Law School Criminal Justice Institute director Ronald Sullivan, an attorney representing Horne, said in a statement the ruling was "a significant step in correcting an injustice."The legal team was grateful to the court for acknowledging that "to her credit Officer Horne did not merely stand by, but instead sought to intervene, despite the penalty she ultimately paid for doing so," he added.City of Buffalo spokesperson Michael DeGeorge told 7 Eyewitness News in a statement, "The City has always supported any additional judicial review available to Officer Horne and respects the Court's Decision."Read the decision and judgment in full, via DocumentCloud: More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Officer wounded in school wasn't shot by student's gun

    A Tennessee police officer wounded during a confrontation with a student inside a high school bathroom was not shot by the student's gun, authorities said Wednesday, contradicting earlier law enforcement reports that the teenager fired and hit the officer. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released updated details of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville on Monday that left the student dead and a school resource officer wounded. The student was identified Wednesday as Anthony J. Thompson, Jr., 17.

  • TikTok users disturbed by the true meaning of a popular 90s song: 'You ruined my childhood'

    Sorry for ruining another popular song for you.

  • Danica Patrick was 'broken open' after Aaron Rodgers breakup

    Danica Patrick talked about her romance with the NFL star on "Running Wild with Bear Grylls."