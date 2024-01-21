How many graduates of Oklahoma colleges are staying here and working? More than you think.

More than three-fourths of graduates from Oklahoma’s public colleges and universities are employed in Oklahoma five years after graduation, according to the most recent Employment Outcomes report prepared by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

One- and five-year retention rates are particularly high among nursing graduates and graduates who received an Oklahoma Promise scholarship, said Cassidy Minx, director of workforce and economic development for the state regents, who oversee Oklahoma's 25 colleges and universities, 11 constituent agencies and one university center.

Regent Mike Turpen said the report, presented to regents at a meeting earlier this month, “proves once and for all that higher education is the workhorse for the workforce” in Oklahoma.

The report used data from graduates from the 2020-21 and 2016-17 academic years to look at the one-year and five-year retention rates. Records of graduates from Oklahoma colleges and universities are compared with information from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission and the Oklahoma Tax Commission to determine if those graduates are employed within the state.

That data is broken down further, looking at retention rates for graduates from Oklahoma high schools and students who came from outside the state to attend an Oklahoma college or university. It also looks at numbers for what regents believe to be “critical” occupational fields, such as teaching, engineering and nursing, Minx said.

Among all fields of study, the report showed 86.1% of graduates — including 96% of state high school graduates — were employed in Oklahoma one year after graduation. The five-year rates were 76.5% of overall graduates and 88.1% of graduates from Oklahoma high schools. Nearly 58% of non-resident undergraduates remain and work in Oklahoma one year after graduation.

For graduates from so-called “STEM” fields – those in science, technology, engineering and mathematics – 84.1% are working in the state one year after graduation, and 70.4% are doing so five years after graduation. The report also noted about 88% of teacher education graduates are employed in the state one year after graduation.

“This needs to be well-distributed and publicized to the Legislature, to the governor and to the public,” said Regent Steven Taylor, the former Oklahoma Supreme Court chief justice. “These are very important statistics that people who are finishing higher education in Oklahoma are staying in Oklahoma and contributing to the economy. That is significant.”

The highest retention rates came in the nursing field. At all degree levels — associate, bachelor's, master's, doctoral and first professional — more than 95% of nursing graduates were employed in the state one year after graduation and more than 90% remained five years after graduation.

“This is something to really celebrate for our nurses,” Minx said. “We saw very high retention across all degree levels and for the second year in a row, we retained 100 percent of our ‘first professional’ nurses, so we are keeping all of that top talent in our state, which is excellent.”

In 1992, the Legislature created the Oklahoma’s Promise program, which allows students from families meeting certain income requirements to earn a college or technology center tuition scholarship, and the state regents administer the program. Minx reported that among Oklahoma’s Promise students receiving an associate degree, 96% are employed in Oklahoma one year after graduation and 95.8% remain five years after graduation. For bachelor’s degree recipients in that group, those numbers are 96.9% and 88.3%, respectively.

“They are some of the highest (percentages) that we retain in the state,” Minx said of Oklahoma’s Promise students. “They are huge contributors to our statewide workforce. They are continuing to stay not just one year, but for the long haul when it comes to working in the state.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: High number of Oklahoma college graduates are staying in-state to work