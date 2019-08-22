How Many Hindustan Construction Company Limited (NSE:HCC) Shares Do Institutions Own?

Every investor in Hindustan Construction Company Limited (NSE:HCC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of ₹12b, Hindustan Construction is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about HCC.

View our latest analysis for Hindustan Construction

NSEI:HCC Ownership Summary, August 22nd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hindustan Construction?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Hindustan Construction does have institutional investors; and they hold 45% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Hindustan Construction's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NSEI:HCC Income Statement, August 22nd 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Hindustan Construction. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Hindustan Construction

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.