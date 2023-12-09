Many holiday plants, such as cyclamen and amaryllis, can be harmful to kids, pets: Garden

Ingesting any part of an amaryllis can cause cause serious health issues for humans and pets.

The holiday decorations we display in our homes each December are important cultural, familial and emotional touchstones for many individuals and families. These treasures evoke memories of loved ones and are a cherished part of holiday traditions for many families. Many plants are integral parts of holiday decorations and traditions as well.

While these plants provide festive color, unique fragrance and add to the joy of the holiday season, they also can be dangerous around young children and pets. Holiday plants are often placed in locations around the home without a thought about the potential toxicity of these plants, or the access that inquisitive young children and pets may have to the plants. Let’s look at the potential toxicity of some of our best-loved holiday plants.

Mike Hogan

Mistletoe: While hanging live mistletoe (Phoradendron flavescens) may yield an extra peck on the cheek this holiday season, it should be avoided in households with pets, as it is extremely toxic. Ingesting even a small amount of live mistletoe can cause gastrointestinal upset, seizures, and even death when large quantities are ingested by pets. Pet lovers should opt for plastic or silk versions of this plant for the backdrop for their holiday smooches.

Poinsettia: This quintessential holiday plant now available in an array of different colors, shades, and leaf characteristics is likely the most misunderstood holiday plant when it comes to potential toxicity. While ingesting the leaves or stems of poinsettia (Euphorbia pulcherrima) can cause gastrointestinal discomfort, it will not cause severe illness or death — contrary to what grandma may have told you! Research at Ohio State University revealed that a 50-pound child would have to ingest more than 500 poinsettia leaves to experience any harmful effects, thus no cases of severe poisoning have ever been reported.

More: Tips for buying and caring for a live Christmas tree

Amaryllis, paper whites, daffodils: These bulbs forced for holiday blooming make a beautiful addition to any holiday decor and are popular gifts for plant lovers, but they are very toxic to both pets and humans. Ingesting any parts of these plants can cause abdominal pain, convulsions, and cardiac arrhythmias. The good news is that the leaves of these plants are far less toxic than the actual bulbs.

The tuber or root of cyclamen is the most toxic part of the plant.

Cyclamen: Only in recent years has cyclamen (Cyclamen persicum) become popular as a winter holiday plant available with flowers in many shades of red and pink as well as white. This plant contains dangerous saponins which can cause intestinal symptoms when ingested. The tuber or root of cyclamen is the most toxic part of the plant.

Holly berries: Branches of shiny holly foliage (Ilex opaca) with its festive red berries are popular and nostalgic holiday decorations, but the berries are extremely toxic when ingested by humans or pets, causing vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration and drowsiness, even if just one or two berries are swallowed. The leaves of holly can also cause discomfort if swallowed due to their sharp edges. Once holly berries dry, they fall from the branches, sometimes putting them in easy reach of curious pets and children. Extreme care must be taken when displaying live holly branches with berries when pets or children are present in the house.

Cats are most susceptible to stomach issues if they ingest a Christmas cactus.

Christmas cactus: The indoor Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera bridgesii) provides a vibrant pop of color for the holidays and beyond but has been known to cause ataxia (abnormal uncoordinated movements) and mild stomach upset when ingested by cats.

Live Christmas trees: Most species of conifer trees used as Christmas trees including pine, spruce, and fir are not toxic to children or pets, but the sharp needles of these plants can cause irritation and injury to the mouth or throat if ingested.

More: Leave the leaves: How to recycle fall foliage

Plant lovers with pets or young children can still enjoy the colors, textures and fragrance of these holiday plants if they are located out of reach. If ingestion of toxic plants is suspected in children, contact the Central Ohio Poison Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital at 1-800-222-1222. Pet owners who suspect pet illness from ingesting toxic plants should contact their veterinarian or the 24-hour emergency pet poison hotline maintained by the ASPCA at 1-888-426-4435.

Mike Hogan is an Extension Educator, Agriculture and Natural Resources, and associate professor with Ohio State University Extension.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Christmas cactus, cyclamen among plants that can be harmful to kids, pets