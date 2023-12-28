How many new home permits were filed in Santa Rosa County? Find out

The 2020 Census showed that Santa Rosa County’s population was booming in the past decade, growing more than 24% since the 2010 Census.

Since then, 11,094 housing units were built in Santa Rosa County, bringing the total number recorded by the Census to 75,854, an increase of 17.1% during the past decade.

That growth continued this year, with developers applying for nearly 1,800 new permits for single-family dwellings in 2023.

Here's a look at where the majority of those homes will be built in Santa Rosa County, with the unaccounted for permits still under review or not part of these larger new developments.

Airways Oaks — 22 homes

Airway Oaks is a 22.7-acre, 61-lot subdivision located in District 2.

There were 22 new building permits pulled for Airways Oaks in 2023. This new home community is located in the heart of Milton, off Airport Road, adjacent to Peter Prince Field. Homes range between 1,824 and 2,614 square feet and are priced between $350,000 and $406,000, according to its website.

Avalon Beach — 41 homes

There were 41 new building permits pulled for the Avalon Beach Community in Milton in 2023. This subdivision offers a variety of new construction homes that provide between two- and three-bedroom homes ranging between 1,200 to 1,600 square feet. These homes range between $229,999-$379,000.

Barbarosa Ranchettes — 9 homes

There were nine new building permits pulled for the Barbarosa Ranchettes subdivision, which is located near Barbarosa Road off Gulf Breeze Parkway in Gulf Breeze.

Boracay — 49 homes

There were 49 new building permits pulled for the Boracay Cove subdivision. This community is located across the street from Lowe's Home Improvement on Malay Circle, just off the Pea Ridge Connector. There are three floor plans available that range from 1,387 to 2,593 square feet.

Cadence Place — 17 homes

Cadence Place is a 22-acre, 49- lot subdivision located in District 3.

There were 17 new building permits pulled for the Cadence Place subdivision. This is a new home community featuring 50 homesites in total. It's located minutes from downtown Milton and Whiting Field on Carson Drive. The homes range between 1,824 and 2,614 square feet and cost between $354,736-$426,503, according to its website.

East Bay Heights — 9 homes

There were nine new building permits pulled for the East Bay Heights subdivision. East Bay Heights is a neighborhood of Gulf Breeze homes that offer an assortment of styles, sizes and affordable options. The homes range between 1,573 and 2,558 square feet.

Emmaline Gardens — 10 homes

There were 10 new building permits pulled for the Emmaline Gardens subdivision. Emmaline Gardens is located on Creekstone Road and features new homes located along the picturesque countryside, just minutes from the Blackwater Heritage Trail State Park and Whiting Field. The homes range in size between 1,605 and 3,044 square feet.

Hampton Chase — 40 homes

There were 40 new building permits pulled for the Hampton Chase subdivision. Hampton Inn is an Adams Homes development, like Emmaline Gardens, and offers similar homes. Sizes range between 1,605 and 3,044 square feet.

Holley by the Sea — 31 homes

There were 31 new building permits pulled for the Holley by the Sea subdivision. Holley by the Sea is Navarre's largest subdivision and the second largest Homeowner's Association in Florida.

Heather's Place — 54 homes

There were 54 new building permits pulled for the Heather's Place subdivision. Heather's Place is a new community built by Henry Company Homes. It's located in Gulf Breeze and offers cottage and ranch style homes. The homes range in size between 1,985 and 2,443 square feet.

Lakes of Woodbine — 7 homes

There were seven new building permits pulled for the Lakes of Woodbine subdivision. The Lakes of Woodbine is a new Santa Rosa County neighborhood located off Woodbine Road in Pace. Homes range in size between 1,387 and 2,012 square feet and start at $310,900.

Magnolia Glen — 7 homes

There were seven new building permits pulled for the Magnolia Glen subdivision. This subdivision is a D.R. Horton home located off Pine Blossom Road in Milton. These homes range in size from 2,304 to 3,113 square feet and start at $409,900.

Navarre — 10 homes

There were 10 new building permits pulled for Navarre without a specific subdivision.

Navarre Beach — 6 homes

There were six new building permits pulled for Navarre Beach without a specific subdivision.

Parkwood Commons — 15 homes

There were 15 new building permits pulled for the Parkwood Commons subdivision. Parkwood Commons offers patio homes centrally located to schools, Publix, the Five Points Shopping Center and Benny Russell Park along Parkside Drive and Ranch Road in Pace. These new homes are being built by semi-custom builder Thomas Homes.

Plantation Woods — 17 homes

There were 17 new building permits pulled for the Plantation Woods subdivision. Plantation Woods is a D.R. Horton development located on Tarsus Drive near Cox Road in Milton. These homes are 1,830 square feet and start at $325,900.

The Preserve — 8 homes

There were eight new building permits pulled for the The Preserve subdivision. The Preserve is a large new subdivision of 261 homes located near East Milton, just off Airport Road and Beneva Road, near U.S. Highway 90. Prices range from around $400,000 to $600,000. Square footage ranges from 1,803 to 3,200 square feet.

Rivers Cove — 90 homes

There were 90 new building permits pulled for the Rivers Cove subdivision. Rivers Cove is a subdivision in Milton developed by D.R. Horton. These homes are between 915 and 1,205 square feet and start at $229,900.

Saddlebrook Estates — 39 homes

There were 39 new building permits pulled for the Saddlebrook subdivision. Saddlebrook Estates is a D.R. Horton development located along Saddlebrook Avenue in Pace. These homes range in size between 2,339 and 3,803 square feet.

Santa Rosa Shores — 7 homes

There were seven new building permits pulled for the Santa Rosa Shores subdivision. Santa Rosa Shores is a waterfront and golf community located near Central Parkway off Gulf Breeze Parkway.

Scarletts Way — 14 homes

There were 14 new building permits pulled for the Scarletts Way subdivision. Scarletts Way is a new home community built by Truland Homes. It's located on County Road 182, just a few minutes from Chumuckla Highway. The homes are 2,772 square feet and start at $549,000.

Secret Isle Estates — 15 homes

There were 15 new building permits pulled for the Secret Isle Estates subdivision. Secret Isle Estates is Herbst Homes' newest construction community located in Navarre. The 43-home community will offer five home plans that offer three, four or five bedrooms.

Southern Palm — 33 homes

There were 33 new building permits pulled for the Southern Palm subdivision. Southern Palms is a DSLD Homes community with houses that ranges in size between 1,517 and 2,314 square feet and cost between $297,990-$389,990. The subdivision is located near Sago Palm Circle in Pace.

Ventura Manor — 28 homes

There were 28 new building permits pulled for the Ventura Manor subdivision. Ventura Manor is a new subdivision by Holiday Builders located on Jitterbug Lane, off Ventura Boulevard. The homes range in size between 1,246 and 2,062 square feet and cost between $260,990-$304,990.

Whitley Estates — 14 homes

There were 14 new building permits pulled for the Whitley Estates subdivision. Whitley Estates is a community located along Howie Way, near West Whitley Lane. These homes are 2,371 square feet and start at $468,927.

Windsor Ridge — 81 homes

There were 81 new building permits pulled for the Windsor Ridge subdivision. Windsor Ridge is a new subdivision by Lennar. These homes are located along Sterling Way in Milton.

Woodlands — 220

There were 220 new building permits pulled for the Woodlands subdivision. Woodlands is a D.R. Horton subdivision with homes ranging in size between 1,387 and 1,787 square feet and start at $295,900. Woodlands is located near Red Cedar Road in Milton.

Yellow River Ranch — 53

There were 53 new building permits pulled for the Yellow River Ranch subdivision. Yellow River is a new community in Milton that will eventually comprise nearly 1,200 homes when complete. These homes range in size between 2,521 and 3,672 square feet.

Unregistered — 451 homes

There were 451 new building permits pulled without any specific subdivision listed throughout Santa Rosa County

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: How many new home permits were filed in Santa Rosa County? Find out