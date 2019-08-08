How Many Hong Leong Asia Ltd. (SGX:H22) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Hong Leong Asia Ltd. (SGX:H22).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hong Leong Asia

Executive Chairman Leng Peck Kwek made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$1.0m worth of shares at a price of S$0.54 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of S$0.56. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Hong Leong Asia insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders paid S$1.2m for 2.2m shares purchased. While Hong Leong Asia insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

SGX:H22 Recent Insider Trading, August 8th 2019

Does Hong Leong Asia Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own S$4.8m worth of Hong Leong Asia stock, about 1.1% of the company. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hong Leong Asia Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Hong Leong Asia insiders bought more shares in the company. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.