How many work hours in a year? We counted the days and crunched the numbers.

The workplace doesn’t look like it did four years ago, namely because of the lack of the “workplace” itself. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, workers were more likely to work from home in 2022 than in 2019, with 34% of employees doing all or some of their work at home.

The “American Time Use” survey also found for full-time workers, men worked an average of 8.3 hours per day and women 7.8 hours.

Here’s a glimpse at the American work year in numbers:

How many working hours in a year?

There are about 2,080 working hours in a year for an employee who works a traditional 40-hour workweek. The average employee works around 8 hours per weekday, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. If you multiply a week's worth of work by the 52 weeks in a year, you get 2,080 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

That number doesn’t include holidays or paid time off, however. There are 11 federal holidays recognized by the U.S. government. Federal employees have all 11 off, and if you’re lucky enough to receive the same benefit, you’ll get an extra 88 hours off your annual tally.

U.S. employees receive an average of 7.6 paid holidays per year, according to a Forbes survey, with the most common being Thanksgiving, Christmas, Independence Day, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The mystery of Presidents Day: Not every state celebrates the same. We found out why.

How many working days in a year?

For a traditional five-day workweek, there are 260 working days in a year. Without accounting for time off, that means you spend approximately 71% of your year working.

Subtract however many federal holidays your company allows (and the vacation time you’re planning) and that’s how many working days you’ll have this year.

How many hours in a year?

With 365 days in a year and 24 hours in a day, there are 8,760 total hours in a year.

Between $5.15 and $16 an hour: Here's which state has the highest minimum wage

Just Curious for more? We've got you covered

USA TODAY is exploring the questions you and others ask every day. From "Who is running for president in 2024?" to "What state has the lowest population?" to "How old is Barbie?" − we're striving to find answers to the most common questions you ask every day. Head to our Just Curious section to see what else we can answer for you.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How many working hours in a year? Breaking down the American workweek.