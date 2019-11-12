How Many iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Do Institutions Own?

The big shareholder groups in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

iHeartMedia has a market capitalization of US$1.0b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about IHRT.

Check out our latest analysis for iHeartMedia

NasdaqGS:IHRT Ownership Summary, November 12th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About iHeartMedia?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 71% of iHeartMedia. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see iHeartMedia's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:IHRT Income Statement, November 12th 2019 More

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. It looks like hedge funds own 9.3% of iHeartMedia shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of iHeartMedia

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.