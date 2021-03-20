Many Illinois residents getting COVID-19 vaccine envy as nearby states expand eligibility more quickly

Angie Leventis Lourgos, Joe Mahr and Lisa Schencker, Chicago Tribune
·10 min read

CHICAGO — Carolyn Kritzer of Munster, Indiana, recently booked an appointment for her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and described the process as “seamless.”

Once eligible, the 58-year-old went to her state’s centralized online system, typed in her information and secured a time slot in a matter of minutes. In contrast, her co-worker Ruth Mares — a 60-year-old essential worker who lives just a few miles over the state border in south suburban Lansing, Illinois — has been constantly checking and refreshing a variety of local pharmacy and health care websites, with no luck in finding an appointment so far.

The women are roughly the same age, work in the same field and live minutes from one another. Yet they’re navigating entirely different state processes and rules, with disparate results.

Mares believes that if her home were a few miles east in Indiana ― which has a predominantly age-based approach and recently began vaccinating all residents 45 or older — she would be immunized by now.

“I would have already been done with it,” she said.

With potentially lifesaving vaccine still in short supply, many Illinois residents have looked longingly at nearby states ― some with a reportedly easier process for making appointments, others that expanded eligibility or lowered age restrictions at a more rapid pace.

Indiana in early March opened criteria to those 50 or older, and then on Tuesday dropped the age requirement to 45 and up. Iowa’s governor recently announced that all Iowans might be eligible to get the shot on April 5, if supply expectations are met.

And Ohio on Friday expanded eligibility to those 40 years old and up, as well as patients with some high-risk medical conditions; by the end of March, all residents over the age of 16 are expected to be eligible.

This may have induced some vaccine envy among Illinois residents, even as their own state plans to widen criteria, albeit not as quickly: Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced earlier this week that vaccination eligibility will be expanded to all Illinois residents outside of Chicago by April 12. Other professions like higher education staff, government workers and media will be vaccine-eligible on Monday as well, according to state officials.

Yet some public health experts caution that expanded eligibility doesn’t automatically equate to mass vaccination success because there are so many factors at play, from the overall number of doses administered to equity of distribution to care for the most vulnerable populations.

Just because different groups or more people are eligible, that doesn’t necessarily mean more individuals are getting immunized.

In fact, Illinois has been slightly faster at getting shots into arms than Indiana and Ohio ― two of the states that opened up age tiers sooner. The latest data shows Illinois administered nearly 36 shots for every 100 residents. Ohio’s rate is 34, and Indiana’s is 33, according to a Tribune analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But there’s one notable difference between the states: who is getting prioritized for the shots. Ohio and Indiana have been among the fastest states in getting doses in the arms of senior citizens, a population at greater risk of contracting and dying from the virus.

Half of senior citizens in Indiana are fully vaccinated now, with Ohio at 41%. Illinois, in comparison, has just 36% of its seniors fully vaccinated, according to the latest CDC data.

Another way to look at it: In Indiana, senior citizens are nine times more likely to be fully vaccinated than a resident there under age 65. In Illinois, despite also being in an early priority group, seniors are just four times more likely be fully vaccinated than someone under 65. (The national median is five times.)

While older residents were prioritized in Indiana, some professions had earlier access to the shots in Illinois. For example, teachers have been getting immunized in Illinois for weeks now. Indiana just began vaccinating teachers and other school employees across the state in mid-March; before, they could only get shots at pharmacies participating in a federal program.

Illinois residents over 45 could assume Hoosiers get the better deal in terms of vaccine prioritization. But a younger educator in Indiana might disagree.

The perception that one state is doing better than another can be misleading, because leaders are trying to balance a variety of competing public health priorities, said Dr. Thomas Tsai, assistant professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

There’s an urgency to get shots in arms as quickly as possible in a race against emerging COVID-19 variants, Tsai said. At the same time, immunizations need to go to those most at risk of contracting the virus and dying from it. Distributing should be equitable to all races and income levels, and shots have to get to rural and urban areas alike.

“It’s more complicated because we can’t boil it down to one single metric,” Tsai said. “There needs to be a dashboard of metrics. We need a grade-point average instead of just a grade.”

While vaccine rollout in Illinois was initially sluggish compared with most other states, the pace has since greatly improved.

As of Friday, Illinois was roughly in the middle of the pack, ranking 26th among all states for per capita doses administered, according to a Tribune analysis of CDC data. And it ranked first among the 10 most populated states.

Illinois is also slightly ahead of the national averages on three key metrics: percentage of the adult population with first doses, percentage with both doses, and the efficiency of administering the shots ― the ratio of doses administered compared with the doses available, said William Galston, senior fellow in governance studies at The Brookings Institution.

“States that are doing a good job of administering the doses have a high efficiency rate, and Illinois is now a couple points above the national average,” he said. “Which doesn’t put Illinois in the top tier, but it isn’t a disaster area either.”

This comparison can be complicated because each state has established its own hierarchy of priorities, rules and systems.

“Those are policy decisions that states have made in 50 different ways,” Galston said.

While it’s still too early to draw definitive conclusions, he said states that have had greater vaccination success tended to use a more simplified and centralized process. Galston added that mass inoculation centers also “can speed things up.”

“Statewide, single-point-of-entry websites work better than a bewildering variety of local, institution-specific sites,” he said.

Illinois health officials credit the recent catch-up in part to the launch of numerous state-supported mass vaccination sites, as well as dozens of mobile teams that vaccinate underserved communities.

“Illinois entered phase 1b after some other states because we have a large number of health care workers and long-term care facilities and we wanted to ensure those were fully covered before moving on,” said Melaney Arnold, spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Public Health. “Once we entered phase 1b, our numbers improved.”

She added that the state also continues to monitor the number of doses providers have in their inventories to make sure they’re going into arms and not sitting on shelves.

Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said the state has largely been following guidelines from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in deciding who to include in each phase.

Beyond prioritizing senior citizens, the guidelines don’t make distinctions by age but instead by profession and medical history, she said.

“We’ve asked for federal frameworks for a year, and now that we have them, we’re following them as closely as possible,” Abudayyeh said.

While expanded eligibility might elicit hope for those eager to get vaccinated, some medical experts fear that widening criteria too quickly could leave behind the most vulnerable groups.

Many states were relatively slow to move past the first vaccination phase, which focused on health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, said Dr. William Parker, assistant director of the MacLean Center for Clinical Medical Ethics at University of Chicago Medicine and an ICU doctor.

Now that vaccine distribution has picked up in Illinois and across the country, Parker worries about states moving too far in the other direction.

Alaska earlier this month expanded eligibility to anyone over 16 living or working in the state. Mississippi opened vaccinations to all residents on March 16. Anyone over 16 in Nevada will be eligible to get the shot as of April 5. All were well ahead of President Joe Biden’s May 1 deadline to have every adult nationwide vaccine-eligible.

But there could be unintended consequences if states simply give the vaccine to anyone in additional, younger age groups while supply is still limited, Parker said.

“You’ll end up prioritizing people who are quite low risk,” he said.

Policymakers should instead be prioritizing people in hard-hit neighborhoods, something Chicago has been doing through its Protect Chicago Plus plan, which targets high-risk communities in the city for vaccinations, he said.

Ensuring people in hard-hit areas get vaccinated before low-risk people is more equitable and it better helps to control the spread of the virus as well as prevent deaths and hospitalizations, he said.

“Pour water where the fire is burning,” he said.

It made sense for Illinois to first allow health care workers to be vaccinated, followed by seniors and people with health conditions, he said.

But Parker believes it’s been a “policy failure” that the Chicago area hasn’t received as many vaccines per person as some other areas of the state; Chicago has been vaccinating many people who don’t live in the city, and that should be taken into account when it’s decided how many doses the city should be getting.

“Before we open it up to everyone and make it first come, first served to all people across the state, the areas that are lagging behind need to get supply,” Parker said. “It would be really sad if we’re vaccinating healthy 19-year-olds in (Downstate) Adams County when my (patients with) high-risk conditions on the South Side of Chicago can’t get a shot.”

The CDC doesn’t publish data on race and ethnicity, and measuring that can be tricky because some states are better than others at collecting the race and ethnicity of those getting shots. That said, a look at each state’s website shows slightly more Black and Hispanic residents in Illinois have been vaccinated compared with some neighboring states that are expanding eligibility earlier.

In Illinois, as of Wednesday, 6.9% of Black residents had been fully vaccinated, based on a Tribune analysis of vaccination and census data. In Indiana, that rate is 6.5%, and in Ohio it’s 5.8%.

As for Hispanic residents, Illinois again leads both states, with 6.3% of Hispanics fully vaccinated, compared with 4.2% in Ohio and 4.0% in Indiana.

And, at least from what’s filled out in vaccination records, Illinois also leads those two states in white residents fully vaccinated: 16% of white residents in Illinois, compared with 15% in Indiana and 13% in Ohio.

Eligibility also only opens the possibility of getting immunized ― and those familiar with navigating access point out that just because more individuals meet criteria, that doesn’t necessarily ensure the process becomes any easier or supply will increase to meet demand.

On social media sites, the news that vaccine eligibility will be expanding to most residents of Illinois was met with both praise and skepticism.

“Yay!” one woman commented on Facebook. “Thank you Gov. Pritzker.”

Others suggested that opening up the process to more people doesn’t automatically equate to better access ― or more shots in arms.

“He can make everyone 16 and older eligible today, and it wouldn’t change a thing,” a local man posted on the same site. “Actually being able to get vaccine appointments will still be like looking for a needle in a haystack.”

———

(Chicago Tribune reporter Dan Petrella contributed.)

Recommended Stories

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • Nasdaq ends higher as yields pause

    A reversal of market leadership Friday. Tech stocks like Facebook and Amazon and energy stocks drove the Nasdaq higher as Treasury yields took a break from their recent quick climb. But Mercadien Asset Management’s Ken Kamen says investors should avoid Big Tech stocks for now. “Maybe stay away from the momentum tech stocks. All those tech stocks that were in the middle of you know we used to call them FAANGS and as normal companies came in we changed the acronyms. I can't even keep up with them. I mean I, I think right now you want to be away from momentum investing 'cause the momentum is clearly been out of growth and into value.” But on Friday, growth stocks outperformed financials and other value stocks that are seen as benefiting more from the reopening of the economy. Investors took profit on banks after the Federal Reserve said it would not extend a temporary pandemic regulatory break that was due to expire this month. The Nasdaq gained three-fourth percent. The S&P 500 finished nearly flat. But the Dow lost seven-tenth percent. For the week, the three main indexes lost ground. Facebook shares rose 4% on Friday. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the social network would be in what he called a “stronger position” due to Apple’s imminent privacy policy changes on ad sales. FedEx was the S&P’s top gainer, shooting up nearly 6%. The delivery company’s quarterly profit jumped more than expected. It was able to charge higher prices amid surging volume for e-commerce deliveries during the holiday season. But Nike shares dropped 4%. The athletic apparel maker’s sales rose but missed Wall Street’s targets due to shipping issues and a sales slump at its stores.

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • Mar-a-Lago Hosted Wild Parties Just Before Its COVID Outbreak. And It’s Not Stopping.

    InstagramDonald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak. But that doesn’t mean the parties stop.On Sunday, the club will host a 500-person fundraiser for a childrens’ charity—complete with vintage cars, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and “everybody playing by the pool,” according to Palm Beach realtor Valentina Aved, who helped organize the event.The $375-a-head, invite-only party benefitting Place of Hope is sold out, Aved says, and nobody seems concerned about the outbreak.“It will be a very exciting event. The most beautiful cars, people, good friends,” she told The Daily Beast. The charity’s Instagram likewise promised “hundreds of historic cars on display, live entertainment, a fashion show, brunch and more!” It does not mention coronavirus precautions. The party’s website references “sanitization stations” and “room for social distancing” once.The event will be held outdoors after multiple infections forced the club’s dining room and beachside venue to close. In an email to members, first reported by the Associated Press, Mar-a-Lago said, “some of our staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19” but promised “all appropriate response measures” were being taken. Affected areas were being sanitized and some workers were quarantining, but banquet and event services remain open, it said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentina Deva (@realtorvalentina) Aved, who goes by Valentina Deva on Instagram, told The Daily Beast that two kitchen staff members had tested positive. She was at Mar-a-Lago last week during two wild fundraiser events put on for a dog charity, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, chaired by Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump. Usually the annual gala—almost always held at Trump properties—attracts at least 800 people, but, due to COVID-19, organizers split the event into two bashes of about 500 people across two days.Aved insisted everyone wore masks and tried their best to social distance—“maybe not six feet, but at least three feet apart”—in the Grand Ballroom.But dozens of photos and videos from the event show almost no attendees wearing masks, and women screaming and crowding around one another to take photos.In one video from the event posted by Miami philanthropist Angela Bird, a topless male model walked down a catwalk as mask-less woman screamed and cheered at nearby tables.The events, complete with dog shows and an auction, reportedly raised $1.4 million. Neither Place of Hope, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, nor Mar-a-Lago responded to The Daily Beast’s request for comment about precautions taken. Instagram/Angela Birdman Bird, who is on the charity’s board of directors, told The Daily Beast she hadn’t heard of “one single person who has tested positive from attending that event.” She said masks were given out upon entry, and everyone was asked to wear them until seated.Lara Trump attended the fundraiser as well. Donald Trump himself showed up midway through, telling the crowd he heard their raucous noises from the golf course and came to “check out what you are doing,” according to Aved.Trump was seen hugging people as a mostly mask-free crowd took photos and chanted, “We love you, we love you.”In other videos from the past week, Melania Trump was seen joining her husband in a dining area, mobbed by more mask-free patrons.The former first family moved to Mar-a-Lago permanently after leaving the White House in January. Donald and Melania were there on Friday preparing for their son Barron’s 15th birthday when the outbreak became public, according to CNN. View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Vinci (@vanessavincistyle) View this post on Instagram A post shared by @michaelsolakiewicz Aved said she checked up on her friends in light of the club’s positive cases. Some had returned to Miami, others to New York, where incoming travelers are supposed to quarantine or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result. None of them were feeling ill, she said. Florida state Rep. Omari Hardy, a Democrat, asked Palm Beach County to shut down Mar-a-Lago in January after a New Year’s Eve bash there attracted hundreds of mask-less partygoers. The county sent a stern letter to the club warning that it had violated county codes and could be fined $15,000. Hardy said the Florida House had passed a COVID-19 liability bill that will give businesses like Mar-a-Lago immunity despite irresponsible behavior. He tweeted Friday night: “The workers don’t deserve this.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A father dropped his 2-year-old daughter into the enclosure of an angry African bull elephant at San Diego Zoo

    The unidentified 25-year-old lost his grip on his 2-year-old daughter while trying to climb out of the enclosure, but both escaped uninjured.

  • The gold-plated Boeing 757 owned by former President Trump is sitting empty at a New York airport, amid reports that the plane requires costly repairs

    Former President Donald Trump's luxury plane has apparently fallen into disrepair. It comes after reports that his net worth has significantly fallen.

  • Man who discovered world's only prehistoric underwater cave paintings breaks silence on Paris rivalry

    When French diver Henri Cosquer stumbled upon the world's only prehistoric cave paintings reached from under the sea in 1991 off Marseille, some Parisian experts laughed off his claims of caveman penguin art as Provence hyperbole. Those claims turned out to be entirely true and saw the Cosquer Cave - whose entrance lies 37 metres (120ft) under the waves - hailed France’s “undersea Lascaux”. Now Mr Cosquer, in his 70s, is about to have the last laugh as an exact copy of the fabulous discovery that bears his name will soon open to the public in Marseille. Experts around France are putting the finishing touches to a perfect facsimile of the Cosquer Cave - the only one in the world with an entrance below present-day sea level where cave art has been preserved from the flooding that occurred when the seas rose after the end of the last Ice Age. The original contains a bestiary of 500 drawings of 11 different species, including horses, bison, aurochs, ibex, chamois, saiga antelope, red and megaloceros deer and a cave lion. However, unique to the cave are sea animals including penguins, auks, seals and jellyfish-like creatures. The cave also contains a depiction of what some have dubbed the first prehistoric murder, showing a human with a seal's head shot through by a spear.

  • Miami Beach declares spring break emergency

    The city will impose an 8 p.m. curfew in the South Beach entertainment district.

  • Miami Beach Freaks Out Over Massive Spring Break Crowds, Declares State of Emergency

    Joe Raedle/GettyThe city of Miami Beach declared a state of emergency Saturday as huge, rowdy crowds of spring breakers wreaked havoc in the streets.Authorities will enforce an 8 p.m. curfew each night beginning Saturday, and major roads into the city will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. but for one lane. Tourists are not being asked to leave, rather to stay at their hotels after hours.Universities throughout the country have canceled the usual weeklong spring holiday, but academic obligations have not stopped students from hitting vacation spots, especially in Florida where coronavirus precautions are more lax than in other states.8th and Ocean #SouthBeach pic.twitter.com/yRV4yVSKu0— Janine Stanwood (@JanineStanwood) March 20, 2021 Crowds of hundreds of partygoers have turned violent in recent days, brawling in the streets with the use of restaurants’ outdoor dining tables and chairs. A fight that started Thursday night at a restaurant on Ocean Drive, a popular party boulevard, ended in multiple arrests and anti-riot countermeasures from police, including firing pepper balls into the mob.A 29-year-old Miami Beach resident told The Daily Beast, “Time and time again during this pandemic, tourists are ruining everything.”Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said at a Saturday press conference, “I love that this is a beautiful place, that people come here to gather and enjoy our weather and our beaches. But right now, it has become too challenging in the tourism industry to continue that way.”Gelber speculated that spring breakers have hit the destination city harder than usual because “there are very few places in the country that are open.”Spring Break Sends Late-Night Miami Club Scene Over the EdgeThe Clevelander hotel, a well-known destination on Ocean Drive, announced Saturday that it would close its restaurant and bar until March 24 as a safety precaution, though it would pay employees’ salaries throughout.“Recently, we have grown increasingly concerned with the safety of our dedicated employees and valued customers and the ability of the City to maintain a safe environment in the surrounding area,” a statement from the Clevelander read.How forceful crowds will be in their demands to party and how aggressive police will be in implementing the restrictions remains to be seen. Hotel staff who spoke to The Daily Beast were skeptical that any safety measures would control the revelers.“That is going to start trouble, isn’t it? 8 p.m. That’s never going to happen. That is just wild,” Patty, an employee at the Starlite Hotel on Ocean Drive, told The Daily Beast on Saturday.A 32-year-old Miami resident likewise scoffed at the emergency measures.“Honestly, closing down Miami Beach means nothing. People are just going to flock to Brickle and Wynwood. People just need to go,” he said.The tourists have locals staying home for a wide variety of reasons—the coronavirus, violence, and more mundane problems like road congestion. “I haven’t seen traffic this bad in years. It’s like Ultra traffic but worse,” another resident said, referring to the annual electronic music festival. “I am scared to walk down the street honestly.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Spoiled, ungrateful millionaires:' Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview divides Britons and Americans

    "This interview has removed all remaining sympathy I had for the couple," one English man said.

  • ‘The Color Purple’ star Desreta Jackson opens up about rape after film

    Desreta Jackson, best known for her role as Young Celie in The Color Purple, sat down in a recent interview and opened up about her life experiences in Hollywood and beyond. When asked about her character, Young Celie, and the harsh treatment she received on-screen and how it impacted her going forward, Jackson revealed the words aimed at Celie did not affect her until after the assault.

  • Party’s over: Miami Beach closing causeways, imposing spring break South Beach curfew

    Due to overwhelming spring break crowds, the city of Miami Beach will impose an 8 p.m. curfew in the South Beach entertainment district and block most eastbound traffic entering the city after 9 p.m., beginning Saturday.

  • ‘Justice League’ Fans Shouldn’t Forget About the Ezra Miller Attack Video

    Roy Rochlin/GettyThanks to one of the most notorious fan campaigns of all time, Warner Bros. Pictures released Zack Snyder’s Justice League—aka “The Snyder Cut”—on HBO Max Thursday. Despite the ardent campaign to reveal what the original director’s film would have looked like before Joss Whedon stepped in, the Snyder cut has received mixed reviews. The film also debuts after Warner Bros. chose to stand by DC Films president Walter Hamada—whom Cyborg actor Ray Fisher accused of attempting to undermine a misconduct investigation into abusive and racist behavior on the Justice League set in order to protect his “friend and former co-president,” producer Geoff Johns. (A WarnerMedia rep’s statement said, in part, that “an extensive investigation was conducted by an outside law firm, led by a former federal judge who has assured WarnerMedia that there were no impediments to the investigation.”)But discussion surrounding the film’s release appears to ignore another controversy that erupted last spring—one that, in some ways, appears to have gotten lost in the early days of pandemic-induced quarantine. ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Producer Deborah Snyder on Joss Whedon, DC Fans, and the ‘Joy’ of ClosureIn early April, a video surfaced online in which The Flash actor Ezra Miller appeared to choke a woman and throw her to the ground.The video, taken outside in the snow, lasts only seven seconds. Miller, clad in a red coat, calls out, “Did you wanna fight? Is that the deal?” The woman approaches them, waving her arms and seemingly smiling. Miller grabs her by the throat and pushes her back against a metal container before pushing her to the ground as another voice—seemingly that of the camera operator—says, “Whoa, bro, bro, bro.” The camera lowers before the clip abruptly ends.The video surfaced on Twitter and Reddit, but has largely been treated as rumor. But Variety did manage to confirm the incident with a source soon after the clip materialized.The incident reportedly occurred outside the bar and café Prikið Kaffihús in Reykjavík, Iceland. A source from the watering hole confirmed to Variety that the incident occurred on April 1 at roughly 6 p.m., when a few “quite pushy” fans approached the actor. Although some online came to believe at the time that the video was some sort of prank, or perhaps taken out of context, the source told Variety it was a serious altercation. They also confirmed the person involved was Miller. (The Daily Beast reached out to one of the original posters of the video and to Prikið for more details, but received no response.)In the end, the source said, Prikið staff escorted Miller from the premises. Reykjavík Metropolitan Police press officer Gunnar Rúnar Sveinbjörnsson told The Daily Beast in an email that police were not called to the scene, and that no one was arrested or placed in custody. Representatives for Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, first saw a career breakout in the early 2010s—first with the 2011 psychological thriller We Need to Talk About Kevin, and a year later with the coming-of-age drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower. After a harrowing turn in The Stanford Prison Experiment in 2015, Miller had a major breakthrough in 2016, debuting both as The Flash in Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but also as Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller in Zack Snyder's Justice League HBO Max And so, Miller remains a key ingredient in two massive Warner franchises. Fantastic Beasts will release its third installment next year (minus Johnny Depp), and then 2022 will bring Miller the standalone vehicle The Flash—in which they will star opposite Kiersey Clemons as Iris West. Michael Keaton is also on board to reprise his role as Batman.As Miller’s star continues to rise, the silence surrounding the video will only grow more conspicuous.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Father accused of bringing, dropping child in San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    The man allegedly dropped the child in the enclosure where an animal appeared ready to charge, authorities said.

  • David Dobrik shed over 66 million YouTube views in 1 day amid growing backlash to past content and Vlog Squad allegations

    According to Social Blade, Dobrik lost more than 66 million views Friday, a possible indicator videos were deleted from his channel.

  • Ted Cruz falsely claimed Democrats want to give 'illegal aliens' and 'child molesters' the right to vote during a leaked invite-only call with GOP state lawmakers

    The call happened during the ongoing battle over voting rights, with GOP lawmakers in key states introducing bills to restrict voting.

  • Duke of Cambridge 'totally overwhelmed' by the scale of the burden faced by aid workers in Syria

    The Duke of Cambridge has said he felt “totally overwhelmed” by the scale of the burden aid workers in Syria face after meeting a group supported by British donations. Prince William, 38, joined a video call with three Syrian aid workers supported by the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Coronavirus Appeal to hear about the impact UK public donations of £38 million have had on the ground. He was told that all six of the fragile states where the money is being directed faced “potential catastrophe” this year, with “no end in sight” for the crisis in Syria after a decade of war. The Duke’s concern for the scale of the crisis in Syria came after he acknowledged on Friday night that mental health was a “complex” subject and one that was “very close” to his heart. He has previously spoken about the “raw emotion” he experienced working as an air ambulance pilot had built up inside him to such an extent that he knew it would “take its toll and be a real problem” if he did not speak about it. Fadi Hallisso, 42, from Aleppo, told the Duke how he had founded an organisation called Darna which, using DEC funds, has built toilets and sanitation systems in many of the informal camps in Syria. The Duke asked him to explain what it was like on the ground at the moment, keen to understand the daily challenges faced by aid workers.

  • GPS data helps feds identify Texas man accused of participating in Capitol riot

    Kevin Sam Blakely faces charges of entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

  • Dear White People: Black people don’t need your ‘sorry’ — we need action

    Last week, we saw some of this play out when The Talk host Sharon Osbourne got into a heated conversation with her co-host Sheryl Underwood about a tweet she posted in support of her friend Piers Morgan. Morgan, who has had a nasty track record for being openly racist, said some really awful things about Meghan Markle. Instead of using her platform to challenge her friend, Osbourne tweeted that she stood by him, noting that Morgan is being paid to give his opinion and that he’s simply just “speaking his truth.”

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.