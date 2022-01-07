How Many Inches Of Snow Did Hoboken Get?

HOBOKEN, NJ — The National Weather Service predicted that the overnight snowstorm would dump 3 to 6 inches on Hudson County into Friday morning. How close did they get?

The National Weather Service released preliminary totals Friday morning. For Hudson County, they said Harrison got 5.7 inches.

See the rest of the totals here.



See the weekend forecast for Hoboken here.



The Hoboken schools had a delayed opening.



Hoboken City Hall put out an advisory Thursday stating:

"Residents are advised to avoid driving and to stay off the roads during the morning hours of Friday, Jan. 7."

Street cleaning is suspended for Friday

Parking meters and all other parking regulations will remain in effect to facilitate snow removal.

The Full Hoboken Advisory Message

The City of Hoboken is issuing a winter weather advisory due to predicted snow between Thursday, Jan. 6, at 10 pm and Friday, Jan. 7 at 12 pm. Snow accumulation of 3 - 5 inches, with localized higher amounts, is possible.

Limit Travel

Due to the predicted weather, residents are advised to avoid driving and to stay off the roads during the morning hours of Friday, Jan. 7.

Parking

Street cleaning regulations will be suspended on Friday.

As previously announced, Hop shuttle service is suspended this week.

Parking meters and all other parking regulations will remain in effect to facilitate snow removal.

COVID-19 Testing

As of this time, Hoboken’s COVID-19 testing centers will remain open.

Waste Collection

Waste collection will remain as regularly scheduled on Thursday, including paper/cardboard recycling.

Keep Sidewalks and Curb Ramps Clear

While the City’s Department of Environmental Services will salt and plow streets during the storm, property owners and occupants are reminded that they have six (6) hours after the completion of a storm to remove snow and ice from sidewalks adjacent to their property, along with adjoining curb ramps or curb cuts.

Residents are urged to assist elderly or disabled neighbors with clearing snow from their properties.

Story continues

It is illegal to shovel snow back onto streets or onto fire hydrants.

The City performs proactive inspections and relies on citizen complaints to help identify property owners that are not meeting sidewalk safety requirements. While majority of property owners comply with the safety regulations, the City will issue fines to those who do not keep sidewalks clear.

To report an unshoveled sidewalk, please email sanitationinspectors@hobokennj.gov.

Stay informed

Residents should monitor local forecasts for additional advisories, watches, and warnings.

Residents are also encouraged to monitor the City’s Twitter (twitter.com/cityofhoboken) and Facebook (facebook.com/hoboken) or sign up to receive email or text updates by visiting www.hobokennj.gov/alerts.



Sign up to get breaking news alerts in Hoboken or another New Jersey town, or to get a free daily newsletter each morning at 6 a.m. with your town's news: Sign up with your zip code here and you'll get an email asking for your preferences.



Get a free 6 a.m. newsletter with news in your Hudson County town: https://patch.com/subscribe

This article originally appeared on the Hoboken Patch