How many inches of snow did we get? NH and Maine totals listed here

Here are the New Hampshire and Maine snowfall reports in locations recorded in inches by the National Weather Service as of 10:30 p.m. Sunday (though some locations reported earlier).

Snowfall totals are provided by the National Weather Service.

New Hampshire

Rockingham County

1 E Salem 18.5

2 SSE Salem 17.0

Plaistow 16.5

Atkinson 16.0

Newton 14.0

Chester 13.8

2 NNE Newton 13.5

3 NE Derry 13.0

Seabrook 13.0

Londonderry 12.3

2 NNW Chester 11.4

Fremont 11.0

2 N Raymond 9.6

3 E Seabrook 9.5

2 NW Lee 9.0

Portsmouth Airport 8.0

4 E Epsom 7.2

Strafford County

1 N Milton 11.8

1 ENE Madbury 9.5

Durham 9.2

3 SE Dover 8.5

1 S Dover 7.6

3 NNE Northwood 7.0

Belknap County

2 WSW Meredith 13.5

1 NNE Tilton-Northfield 11.0

Carroll County

1 SE Wolfeboro 14.8

1 NNW Brookfield 12.5

3 SE Albany 11.0

1 ESE Freedom 9.0

1 WNW Center Sandwich

Cheshire County

2 SSE Rindge 10.8

1 NE Jaffrey 8.0

1 ENE Spofford 5.0

Coos County

Berlin 5.0

Grafton County

5 S Piermont 14.5

5 WSW Littleton 10.8

2 ENE Plymouth 9.7

Waterville Valley 9.2

4 ENE Thornton 8.5

Hillsborough County

4 SSE Hudson 15.3

1 SW Brookline 15.1

2 SE Brookline 15.0

1 ESE Nashua 14.7

2 S Nashua 14.5

2 ESE Brookline 14.2

3 SSE Mason 14.0

2 SW Brookline 13.8

2 SSW Hollis 13.4\

2 S New Ipswich 13.0

2 S New Ipswich 12.5

1 WSW Nashua 12.3

2 SSW Nashua 12.0

Milford 12.0

1 ENE Litchfield 11.5

3 N Hillsborough 10.1

1 SSE Manchester 10.0

1 ESE Milford 10.0

1 W Amherst 9.0

Amherst 9.0

Bedford 9.0

2 NNE Greenfield 8.8

Manchester Airport 8.5

2 SE Milford 8.2

1 W Bennington 7.3

2 NW Merrimack 7.3

Merrimack County

4 NNE Warner 11.5

2 NNE Bradford 11.0

Concord Municipal Airp 8.4

1 SSE Henniker 8.3

2 W Epsom 7.0

3 E Canterbury 7.0

Sullivan County

2 NE Newport 10.5

1 WNW Washington 8.4

4 SSW Lebanon 7.0

Maine

York County

5 NNW Acton 18.0

5 NW Hollis 17.2

4 NE Shapleigh 16.0

1 WSW Kittery 16.0

5 NNW Acton 15.0

5 NNW Acton 14.5

5 NNW Acton 14.2

2 SSW East Baldwin 13.2

3 NE Limington 13.0

2 WNW Kittery 11.2

6 W Lebanon 10.5

Ferry Beach State Park 10.5

1 SW Old Orchard Beach 10.4

1 SW Kennebunkport 9.0

1 N Kennebunk 9.0

2 S Sanford 8.0

1 SW Kennebunkport 8.0

2 NNE Saco 7.0

Androscoggin County

S Turner 11.0

NW Auburn 8.2

2 W Lisbon Falls 7.8

1 W Mechanic Falls 7.7

2 N Lisbon 7.5

Mechanic Falls 7.5

E Lewiston 7.0

S Livermore Falls 5.3

Cumberland County

3 SSE Standish 18.0

1 N Gorham 17.0

2 WSW Falmouth 16.0

2 SSW Cumberland 15.5

1 N Cumberland 13.9

2 S Cumberland 13.8

4 SSE Gorham 13.5

Standish 13.2

3 SSE Gray 13.0

1 NW Freeport 13.0

Gorham 12.8

1 NE Portland Jetport 12.7

Portland Jetport 12.6

1 SSW Brunswick 12.5

Freeport 12.0

2 N Old Orchard Beach 11.6

3 E South Windham 10.5

2 SW Falmouth 10.3

5 S Bridgton 9.5

1 NNW Cape Elizabeth 9.5

South Portland 9.5 in

4 WSW New Gloucester 9.0

NWS Gray 8.8

1 S Portland Jetport 8.0

5 S Bridgton 7.0

Kennebec County

2 W Litchfield 10.3

1 SW Gardiner 7.5

Randolph 7.3

2 WNW Hallowell 7.0

2 WSW Gardiner 6.8

2 WNW Whitefield 6.5

1 ESE Augusta 6.3

1 NW Farmingdale 6.0

3 ENE Vassalboro 5.5

Knox County

1 WNW Tenants Harbor 10.8

2 SW Friendship 10.3

Thomaston 9.5

2 SSW Tenants Harbor 8.5

Hope 7.5

Camden 6.7

2 SE Washington 5.0

Lincoln County

1 SSW Nobleboro 9.8

2 SE Alna 9.0

1 W South Bristol 8.6

Oxford County

3 WNW Brownfield 9.5

Fryeburg 8.5

1 S Waterford 8.5

1 NNE Lovell 7.5

3 SW Peru 7.0

2 NE Oxford 7.0

Bryant Pond 6.8

4 W Stoneham 5.5

Sagadahoc County

2 ENE Topsham 10.3

Bath 10.0

1 NW Woolwich 10.0

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: NH and Maine snowfall totals for Jan. 7, 2024