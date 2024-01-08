How many inches of snow we got

Here are the latest Massachusetts snowfall reports issued by the National Weather Service as of 9 p.m. Sunday.

Norfolk County

Walpole 8.1

Holliston 7.9

Medway 6.1

Franklin 6

Needham 6

Plainville 5.8

Norwood 5

Randolph 4

Quincy 3

Braintree 1.8

Plymouth County

Middleborough 5.1

Rockland 3.8

Whitman 3.2

Plympton 2.8

Hanson 2.4

Duxbury 1.2

Barnstable County

Mashpee 1

Truro 1

Yarmouth 1

Bristol County

Raynham 5.5

North Attleborough 5

Boston 5

Rehoboth 4.9

Acushnet 4.5

Mansfield 4.3

Fall River 4.3

Dighton 4.2

Freetown 4

Stoughton 4

Essex County

Haverhill 18

Groveland 17

Methuen 17

Newbury 16.8

Newbury 16

Newburyport 15.5

Rowley 14.2

Danvers 9

Manchester 7.8

Saugus 7.8

Ipswich 7.5

Hamilton 7

Franklin County

Montague 15

Colrain 12

New Salem 10.2

Orange 9

Greenfield 8.3

Hampden County

Southwick 14.5

Westfield 14.0

West Springfield 14

Wales 13

Holyoke 12.3

Hampshire County

South Hadley 14.8

Granby 13.1

Easthampton 12.5

Middlesex County

Tyngsboro 18.2

Dunstable 17.5

Ayer 16.8

Lowell 16.6

Pepperell 16.2

Tewksbury 15.5

Ashby 15

Acton 15

Dracut 14.8

Chelmsford 14

Burlington 13.4

Wilmington 12.3

North Reading 12

Concord 10

Hopkinton 9.5

Marlborough 9.1

Bedford 9

Wakefield 8.3

Natick 7.5

Waltham 7

Woburn 6

Medford 5.7

Watertown 5

Newton 3.5

Suffolk County

Chelsea 5.2

Beacon Hill 3.3

Logan 3.1

Charlestown 3

Brighton 3

Allston 3

Brookline 2.5

Worcester County

Ashburnham 17.5

Leominster 17.4

Lunenburg 17.1

Fitchburg 16.5

Harvard 16

Leicester 15.6

Worcester 15.5

Clinton 15

Princeton 15

Paxton 15

Westborough 14.6

Hubbardston 14.5

Boylston 14.2

West Boylston 14.2

Bolton 14.0

Holden 13.5

Templeton 13

Fiskdale 12

Petersham 11.8

Barre 11.5

Sturbridge 11.5

Baldwinville 10.5

Milford 10

Southborough 9

Hopedale 7

