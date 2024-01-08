How many inches of snow we got
Here are the latest Massachusetts snowfall reports issued by the National Weather Service as of 9 p.m. Sunday.
Norfolk County
Walpole 8.1
Holliston 7.9
Medway 6.1
Franklin 6
Needham 6
Plainville 5.8
Norwood 5
Randolph 4
Quincy 3
Braintree 1.8
Plymouth County
Middleborough 5.1
Rockland 3.8
Whitman 3.2
Plympton 2.8
Hanson 2.4
Duxbury 1.2
Barnstable County
Mashpee 1
Truro 1
Yarmouth 1
Bristol County
Raynham 5.5
North Attleborough 5
Boston 5
Rehoboth 4.9
Acushnet 4.5
Mansfield 4.3
Fall River 4.3
Dighton 4.2
Freetown 4
Stoughton 4
Essex County
Haverhill 18
Groveland 17
Methuen 17
Newbury 16.8
Newbury 16
Newburyport 15.5
Rowley 14.2
Danvers 9
Manchester 7.8
Saugus 7.8
Ipswich 7.5
Hamilton 7
Franklin County
Montague 15
Colrain 12
New Salem 10.2
Orange 9
Greenfield 8.3
Hampden County
Southwick 14.5
Westfield 14.0
West Springfield 14
Wales 13
Holyoke 12.3
Hampshire County
South Hadley 14.8
Granby 13.1
Easthampton 12.5
Middlesex County
Tyngsboro 18.2
Dunstable 17.5
Ayer 16.8
Lowell 16.6
Pepperell 16.2
Tewksbury 15.5
Ashby 15
Acton 15
Dracut 14.8
Chelmsford 14
Burlington 13.4
Wilmington 12.3
North Reading 12
Concord 10
Hopkinton 9.5
Marlborough 9.1
Bedford 9
Wakefield 8.3
Natick 7.5
Waltham 7
Woburn 6
Medford 5.7
Watertown 5
Newton 3.5
Suffolk County
Chelsea 5.2
Beacon Hill 3.3
Logan 3.1
Charlestown 3
Brighton 3
Allston 3
Brookline 2.5
Worcester County
Ashburnham 17.5
Leominster 17.4
Lunenburg 17.1
Fitchburg 16.5
Harvard 16
Leicester 15.6
Worcester 15.5
Clinton 15
Princeton 15
Paxton 15
Westborough 14.6
Hubbardston 14.5
Boylston 14.2
West Boylston 14.2
Bolton 14.0
Holden 13.5
Templeton 13
Fiskdale 12
Petersham 11.8
Barre 11.5
Sturbridge 11.5
Baldwinville 10.5
Milford 10
Southborough 9
Hopedale 7
This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Snowfall totals for Massachusetts for the January 7, 2023 storm