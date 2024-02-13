How many inches of snow today? Wintery mix for Delaware as winter storm hits Northeast

Motorists should expect their morning commute to be a bit tricky as a major winter storm spreads across the Northeast on Tuesday, forecasters said.

Fortunately for Delaware, most of the First State will be sparred from the worst of the storm that could bring as much as 8 inches of snow to parts north of Philadelphia.

Here's what to expect from the mid-February storm:

How many inches of snow today?

While most of the major activity will in north of Philadelphia, Wilmington could receive between 2 to 3 inches of snow with a coating likely for the rest of New Castle County, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey.

Kent County is forecast to receive less than an inch while Sussex likely will miss most of the wintry mix, according to the NWS.

Much of the Northeast is under a winter weather advisory as a storm could bring as much as 8 inches of snow to parts north of Philadelphia.

When will the snow arrive?

Meteorologists urge drivers to use caution as snow should reach the Philadelphia area during the morning rush hour.

Road conditions could change quickly as rain rapidly changed to sleet and snow across the Delaware Valley, they said.

Delaware facing coastal flooding threat

The coastal line of Delaware is under a coastal flood threat until Wednesday morning.

The coastline in Sussex County is under a coastal flood warning for Tuesday's high tides. The coastal areas in New Castle and Kent counties are under a coastal flood advisory for high tides on Monday and Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: How many inches of snow today? The Delaware winter weather forecast