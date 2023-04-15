Many indicted in Boyd

Apr. 14—CATLETTSBURG — After a two-week absence, a Boyd County grand jury issued indictments this week in a multitude of cases.

An indictment is a formal charge levied by a grand jury, a group of citizens called together to determine the probable cause of a felony. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following folks were indicted by the grand jury:

—Harold McCormick, 63, of Gallipolis, was indicted on a sole count of felony theft.

—Robert E. Ladriere, 59, of Paducah, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense failure to comply with the sex offender registry.

—Brianne Morgan, 32, of Raceland, was indicted on one count of mail theft and one count identity theft.

—Kristina R. Bates, 30, of no fixed address, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

—Justin A. Maynard, 37, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree criminal mischief.

—Jason Adkins, 40, of Rush, was indicted on three counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument and three counts of identity theft.

—Savannah Crager, 22, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property in excess of $10,000 in value, one count of first-offense marijuana trafficking between 8 ounces and 5 pounds and one count of first-offense meth trafficking.

—Charles H. Griffith II, 50, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of second-offense DUI, one count of simple possession of meth, one count of simple possession of heroin and four traffic violations.

—Daniel J. Robbins, 50, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of public intoxication, one count of simple possession of a first-degree substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Sean T. Kanouse, 33, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of simple possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of simple possession of meth and one count of simple possession of heroin (second offense).

The following people were indicted on charges of flagrant nonsupport:

—Brandon S. Castle, 33, of Greenup

—Ricky D. Bartee Jr., 35, of Flatwoods (two counts)

—Jordan A. Estep, 29, of Ashland

—Rocky Sexton, 52, of Ashland

—Austin R. Vanbibber, 24, of Ashland

