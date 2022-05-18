Many indicted in Boyd County

May 18—CATLETTSBURG — The Boyd County grand jury has been busy over the last few weeks, issuing indictments in more than 20 cases in the first two weeks of May.

An indictment is merely a formal accusation of a felony, issued by a grand jury. A grand jury is a group of citizens called together to establish the probable cause of a crime.

Indictments can be the result of a district court case moving into circuit court — the legal venue for a felony — or they can be cases directly heard and charged by the grand jury.

Anyone named in an indictment is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The following people were indicted:

—Leonard R. Daniels, 50, of Coal Grove, Jeffrey A. Koster, 36, of Springfield, Ohio, and Dara L. Rowe, 43, of Ironton, were indicted as co-defendants. Daniels was charged with one count of theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value, one count of operating on a revoked or suspended license and one count of first-offense simple possession of cocaine. Koster was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Rowe was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of first-offense simple possession of a third-degree drug and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Jodi D. Benham, 41, of Minford, Ohio, was indicted on one count of shoplifting, one count of public intoxication, one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of first-offense simple possession of a third-degree drug and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Charles Perkins, 47, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of public intoxication, one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of first-offense simple possession of a first-degree drug.

—Randall L. Bowen, 53, of Ashland, and Ernie R. Dyer, 44, of Mansfield, Ohio, were indicted as co-defendants in a drug case. Bowen was indicted on one count of first-offense heroin trafficking, one count of first-offense trafficking in 2 or more grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dyer was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one count of driving on a suspended license.

—Jason R. Blevins, 25, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of third-offense DUI, one count of third offense driving on a suspended license due to DUI, one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin and one count of first-degree criminal mischief.

—Christy L. Fowler, 36, of Portsmouth, was indicted on one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of first-offense simple possession of a first-degree drug.

—Amy Blanton, 37, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree assault of a correctional employee.

—Jermaine Thompson, 45, of Williston, Florida, was indicted on a sole count of receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.

—Paul R. Crisp, 58, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on a sole count of receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.

—Jordan G. Loftus, 27, of Flatwoods, was indicted on a sole count of receiving stolen property greater than $10,000 in value.

The following people were each indicted on a sole count flagrant non-support of a child, which is a class D felony: James Rakes, 50, of Ashland; Ian Slone, 42, of Ashland; Monroe Bowen, 45, of Louisa; Joseph Lambert, 42, of Ashland, Ohio; Stephen Tackett, 43, of Grayson; Danny Slark, 48, of Olive Hill; Donald Hulett, 43, of Ashland; and Justin Adkins, 41, of Nicholasville.

