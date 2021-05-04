Many indicted by grand jury

May 4—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County grand jury indicted a woman accused of carrying a hefty drug stash in her purse along with her 2-year-old child in the back seat.

Alexis Cain, 23, of Ashland, was arrested April 16 following a traffic stop by Kentucky State Police that turned up weed, meth, Gabapentin, Tramadol and Hydrocodone, according to court records.

Her child was turned over to his grandmother at the scene, according to KSP.

Last week, a Boyd County grand jury slapped Cain with a nine-count indictment, charging her with endangering the welfare of a minor, first-offense keeping a prescription drug in an improper container, first-offense simple possession of a third-degree drug, first-offense simple possession of a first-degree drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, first-offense meth possession and two traffic violations.

Bond has been set at $20,000 in Cain's case, according to court records.

An indictment is merely an accusation and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were also indicted by the grand jury:

—Traci R. Gentry, 50, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one count simple possession of marijuana.

—Joseph T. Shaver, 42, of Richmond, was indicted on one count of third-offense DUI, one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and two traffic violations.

—Joseph V. Miller, 26, of Greenup, was indicted on one count of first-offense DUI, one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Blaine C. Jones, 45, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

—Amanda G. Bear, 33, of Olive Hill, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree assault.

—Norbert Shaffer, 53, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of public intoxication, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of simple possession of cocaine and one count of simple possession of meth.

—James T. Ivey, 29, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of automobile theft more than $500 in value.

—Kaitlin M. Ford, 36, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promotion of contraband.

—Gary E. Willis, 49, of Kitts Hill, and Crystal D. Delong, 29, of Franklin Furnace, were indicted as co-defendants in a case. Both were indicted one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin and one count of first-offense simple possession of meth.

In a separate case, Willis was also indicted on one count of third-degree burglary, one count of theft of a license plate/decal and one count of receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value.

—Autumn M. Wells, 34, of Russell, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense simple possession of heroin.

—Jason D. Hall, 43, of Olive Hill, was indicted on one count of public intoxication and one count of first-offense simple possession of meth.

—Christopher Pallas, 55, of Newark, Ohio, was indicted one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Jocelyn N. Newhouse, 24, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of public intoxication, one count of first-offense heroin possession and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com