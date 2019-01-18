How Many Insiders Bought AKM Industrial Company Limited (HKG:1639) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in AKM Industrial Company Limited (HKG:1639).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

See our latest analysis for AKM Industrial

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

AKM Industrial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Zheng Xiong for HK$1.4m worth of shares, at about HK$0.94 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. Nonetheless, we consider it positive if insiders want to buy at around the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 2.50m shares for a total of HK$2.4m. In total, AKM Industrial insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about HK$0.95. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price of HK$1.15. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SEHK:1639 Insider Trading January 18th 19 More

I will like AKM Industrial better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of AKM Industrial

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own HK$26m worth of AKM Industrial stock, about 1.6% of the company. However, it’s possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AKM Industrial Insiders?

The fact that there have been no AKM Industrial insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in AKM Industrial and their transactions don’t cause us concern. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.