How Many Insiders Bought American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At American Assets Trust

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman Ernest Rady for US$8.6m worth of shares, at about US$33.22 per share. That implies that an insider found the current (approximate) price enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. Nonetheless, we consider it positive if insiders want to buy at around the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders paid US$30m for 902.17k shares purchased. Overall, American Assets Trust insiders were net buyers last year. They paid about US$33.02 on average. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price of US$40.07. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at American Assets Trust Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, American Assets Trust insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought US$1.8m worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company’s future.

Does American Assets Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It’s great to see that American Assets Trust insiders own 10% of the company, worth about US$260m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About American Assets Trust Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about American Assets Trust. That's what I like to see!