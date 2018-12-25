How Many Insiders Bought AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

AutoCanada Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President & Director Michael Rawluk bought CA$365k worth of shares at a price of CA$12.07 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 110.46k shares worth CA$1.4m. In total, AutoCanada insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around CA$12.38. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of CA$10.64 attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

AutoCanada Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider buying at AutoCanada. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought CA$457k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It’s great to see that AutoCanada insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about CA$1.9m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AutoCanada Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that AutoCanada insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future.