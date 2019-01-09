How Many Insiders Bought Axfood AB (publ) (STO:AXFO) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Axfood AB (publ) (STO:AXFO), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Axfood Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While there weren’t any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it’s still worth looking at the trading.

In the last twelve months insiders paid kr403k for 2.70k shares purchased. Overall, Axfood insiders were net buyers last year. Their average price was about kr149. It’s great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company’s stock, albeit at below the recent share price (kr154). The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Axfood Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Axfood insiders own about kr296m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Axfood Insiders?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Axfood insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company’s shares) and optimistic for the future. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Axfood.

