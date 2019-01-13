How Many Insiders Bought B&B Triplewall Containers Limited (NSE:BBTCL) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell B&B Triplewall Containers Limited (NSE:BBTCL), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At B&B Triplewall Containers

Managing Director and Chairman Manish Gupta made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹4.6m worth of shares at a price of ₹46.00 each. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even if the share price has increased a bit since then.

In the last twelve months insiders paid ₹15m for 357.00k shares purchased. Overall, B&B Triplewall Containers insiders were net buyers last year. They paid about ₹41.28 on average. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price of ₹49.00. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

B&B Triplewall Containers Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider buying at B&B Triplewall Containers. Overall, 6 insiders shelled out ₹15m for shares in the company — and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company’s future.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It’s great to see that B&B Triplewall Containers insiders own 69% of the company, worth about ₹669m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The B&B Triplewall Containers Insider Transactions Indicate?