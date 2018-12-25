How Many Insiders Bought BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE).

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

View our latest analysis for BQE Water

BQE Water Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director Christopher Fleming for CA$92k worth of shares, at about CA$0.06 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. Nonetheless, we consider it positive if insiders want to buy at around the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 2.07m shares for a total of CA$125k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by BQE Water insiders. The average buy price was around CA$0.06. I’d consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is CA$0.06. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

TSXV:BQE Insider Trading December 25th 18 More

BQE Water is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

BQE Water Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, BQE Water insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, 3 insiders shelled out CA$122k for shares in the company — and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. BQE Water insiders own about CA$3.1m worth of shares (which is 43% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About BQE Water Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn’t make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about BQE Water. That’s what I like to see! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .