How Many Insiders Bought Camlin Fine Sciences Limited (NSE:CAMLINFINE) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Camlin Fine Sciences Limited (NSE:CAMLINFINE).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Camlin Fine Sciences

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by MD & Director Ashish Dandekar for ₹8.1m worth of shares, at about ₹67.24 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid ₹14m for 260.90k shares. But they sold 14.00k for ₹1.9m. Overall, Camlin Fine Sciences insiders were net buyers last year. The average buy price was around ₹54.18. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around ₹51.30). You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Camlin Fine Sciences insiders own 27% of the company, worth about ₹1.7b. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Camlin Fine Sciences Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Camlin Fine Sciences insiders think the business has merit. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Camlin Fine Sciences, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.