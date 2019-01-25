How Many Insiders Bought China Assurance Finance Group Limited (HKG:8090) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell China Assurance Finance Group Limited (HKG:8090), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

China Assurance Finance Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Ting Lai Chan made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$5.0m worth of shares at a price of HK$0.90 each. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 14.86m shares for HK$12m. But they sold 14.87m for HK$11m. Overall, China Assurance Finance Group insiders were net buyers last year. The average buy price was around HK$0.79. I’d consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is HK$0.60. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

China Assurance Finance Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of China Assurance Finance Group shares over the last three months. We note Co-Founder & Chairman Man Kin Pang cashed in CN¥4.2m worth of shares. On the flip side, Co-Founder & Chairman Man Kin Pang spent CN¥3.6m on purchasing shares. We don’t view these transactions as a positive sign.

Does China Assurance Finance Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. China Assurance Finance Group insiders own about HK$632m worth of shares (which is 60% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The China Assurance Finance Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for China Assurance Finance Group is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So we're not too bothered by recent selling.