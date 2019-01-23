How Many Insiders Bought China Weaving Materials Holdings Limited (HKG:3778) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell China Weaving Materials Holdings Limited (HKG:3778), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At China Weaving Materials Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Yongxiang Zheng bought HK$1.1m worth of shares at a price of HK$0.54 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price. Yongxiang Zheng was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Yongxiang Zheng bought 12.36m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of HK$0.61. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

SEHK:3778 Insider Trading January 23rd 19 More

Insiders at China Weaving Materials Holdings Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw some China Weaving Materials Holdings insider selling. Meijing Xie divested only CN¥327k worth of shares in that time. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the selling simply isn’t sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Does China Weaving Materials Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. China Weaving Materials Holdings insiders own 61% of the company, currently worth about HK$353m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At China Weaving Materials Holdings Tell Us?