How Many Insiders Bought DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DBS Group Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Independent Director Tse Ghow Lim for S$527k worth of shares, at about S$26.35 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term.

In the last twelve months insiders paid S$1.0m for 38.00k shares purchased. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by DBS Group Holdings insiders. They paid about S$26.47 on average. I’d consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is S$23.92. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does DBS Group Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.07% of DBS Group Holdings shares, worth about S$45m. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The DBS Group Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded DBS Group Holdings shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don’t see anything to make us think DBS Group Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in DBS Group Holdings, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.