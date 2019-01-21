How Many Insiders Bought Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISC.A) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISC.A).

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Discovery

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director John Malone for US$20m worth of shares, at about US$23.89 per share. That implies that an insider found the current (approximate) price enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. In any event it’s generally a positive if insiders are buying shares at around the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was John Malone.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:DISC.A Insider Trading January 21st 19 More

Insiders at Discovery Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Discovery shares. Specifically, Chief Corporate Operations & Communications Officer David Leavy ditched US$281k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it’s not the be all and end all.

Does Discovery Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Discovery insiders own 3.4% of the company, currently worth about US$640m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Discovery Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven’t been buying. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So the recent selling doesn’t worry us. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Discovery.

