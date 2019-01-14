How Many Insiders Bought Dragontail Systems Limited (ASX:DTS) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Dragontail Systems Limited (ASX:DTS).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Check out our latest analysis for Dragontail Systems

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dragontail Systems

CEO, MD & Director Ido Levanon made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$99k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.19 each. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 961.23k shares worth AU$198k. In total, Dragontail Systems insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around AU$0.21. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around AU$0.17). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:DTS Insider Trading January 14th 19 More

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Dragontail Systems

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It’s great to see that Dragontail Systems insiders own 43% of the company, worth about AU$20m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dragontail Systems Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Dragontail Systems insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Dragontail Systems insiders feel good about the company’s future. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Dragontail Systems is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

If you would prefer to check out another company — one with potentially superior financials — then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



