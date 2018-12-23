How Many Insiders Bought Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Elders Limited (ASX:ELD).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Elders Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 20.78k shares for a total of AU$144k. Overall, Elders insiders were net buyers last year. Their average price was about AU$6.91. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around AU$6.74). You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Elders Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Elders insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, 3 insiders shelled out AU$144k for shares in the company — and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of Elders

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Elders insiders own 1.9% of the company, currently worth about AU$16m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Elders Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Elders we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Elders, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

