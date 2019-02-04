How Many Insiders Bought Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Granite Construction

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman of the Board Claes Bjork for US$288k worth of shares, at about US$44.25 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term. Claes Bjork was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:GVA Insider Trading February 4th 19 More

I will like Granite Construction better if I see some big insider buys.

Insiders at Granite Construction Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Granite Construction shares. Specifically, President James Roberts ditched US$175k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it’s not the be all and end all.

Does Granite Construction Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Granite Construction insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$20m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Granite Construction Tell Us?

An insider sold Granite Construction shares recently, but they didn’t buy any. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. And insiders do own shares. So the recent selling doesn’t worry us too much. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Granite Construction.



