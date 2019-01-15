How Many Insiders Bought Intellect Design Arena Limited (NSE:INTELLECT) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Intellect Design Arena Limited (NSE:INTELLECT).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Intellect Design Arena

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman & MD Arun Jain for ₹473m worth of shares, at about ₹192 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even if the share price has increased a bit since then.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 5.09m shares worth ₹979m. On the other hand they divested 10.00k shares, for ₹1.8m. Overall, Intellect Design Arena insiders were net buyers last year. The average buy price was around ₹192. Although they bought at below the recent price of ₹220 per share, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 16% of Intellect Design Arena shares, worth about ₹4.5b. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it’s enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Intellect Design Arena Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Intellect Design Arena insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future.