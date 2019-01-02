How Many Insiders Bought Kid ASA (OB:KID) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Kid ASA (OB:KID).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

See our latest analysis for Kid

Kid Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director Bjørn Rune Gjelsten bought øre10m worth of shares at a price of øre34.30 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. In any event it’s generally a positive if insiders are buying shares at around the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Bjørn Rune Gjelsten.

You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

OB:KID Insider Trading January 2nd 19 More

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Kid Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Kid insiders own 40% of the company, currently worth about øre584m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Kid Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Kid insiders feel good about the company’s future. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Kid.

Of course Kid may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



