How Many Insiders Bought Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (HKG:1212) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (HKG:1212), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lifestyle International Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman Luen Hung Lau for HK$146m worth of shares, at about HK$13.34 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices. Luen Hung Lau was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

Luen Hung Lau bought 16.70m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of HK$12.99. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Lifestyle International Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It’s great to see that Lifestyle International Holdings insiders own 39% of the company, worth about HK$6.8b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Lifestyle International Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It’s certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Lifestyle International Holdings. That’s what I like to see! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Lifestyle International Holdings, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

