How Many Insiders Bought Orient Bell Limited (NSE:ORIENTBELL) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Orient Bell Limited (NSE:ORIENTBELL), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Orient Bell

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman Mahendra Daga for ₹4.5m worth of shares, at about ₹166 per share. That implies that an insider found the current (approximate) price enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. In any event it’s generally a positive if insiders are buying shares at around the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 76.11k shares for a total of ₹13m. Overall, Orient Bell insiders were net buyers last year. They paid about ₹176 on average. It’s great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company’s stock, albeit at below the recent share price (₹207). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NSEI:ORIENTBELL Insider Trading January 9th 19 More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares.

Orient Bell Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Orient Bell insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought ₹9.6m worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does Orient Bell Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Orient Bell insiders own 44% of the company, currently worth about ₹1.1b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Orient Bell Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Orient Bell. Nice!