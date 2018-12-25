How Many Insiders Bought Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pulse Biosciences

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman of the Board Robert Duggan for US$495k worth of shares, at about US$23.16 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 45.05k shares for a total of US$833k. In total, Pulse Biosciences insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about US$18.50 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around US$10.87). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

I will like Pulse Biosciences better if I see some big insider buys.

Insider Ownership of Pulse Biosciences

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It’s great to see that Pulse Biosciences insiders own 52% of the company, worth about US$107m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Pulse Biosciences Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Pulse Biosciences insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Pulse Biosciences insiders think the business has merit.