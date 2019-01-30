How Many Insiders Bought The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Sage Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Chief Financial Officer Jonathan A. Howell made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£260k worth of shares at a price of UK£5.91 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. In any event it’s generally a positive if insiders are buying shares at around the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid UK£439k for 76.44k shares. On the other hand they divested 7.72k shares, for UK£49k. Overall, Sage Group insiders were net buyers last year. The average buy price was around UK£5.74. It’s great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company’s stock, albeit at below the recent share price (UK£6.29). You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Sage Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It’s good to see that Sage Group insiders have made notable investments in the company’s shares. In total, insiders bought UK£373k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.09% of Sage Group shares, worth about UK£5.9m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn’t that impressive, but it’s certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Sage Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we’d like to see, the history of transactions imply that Sage Group insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.