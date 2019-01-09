How Many Insiders Bought Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Sonic Healthcare Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Independent Non-Executive Director Neville Mitchell made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$101k worth of shares at a price of AU$25.24 each. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders paid AU$198k for 8.00k shares purchased. In total, Sonic Healthcare insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about AU$24.77 on average. I’d consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is AU$21.95. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Sonic Healthcare insiders own about AU$87m worth of shares. That equates to 0.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it’s enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sonic Healthcare Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Sonic Healthcare insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Sonic Healthcare and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

