How Many Insiders Bought Taruga Minerals Limited (ASX:TAR) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Taruga Minerals Limited (ASX:TAR).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Taruga Minerals

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Jinyu Liu bought AU$500k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.21 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$1.1m for 6.26m shares. On the other hand they divested 200.00k shares, for AU$52k. Overall, Taruga Minerals insiders were net buyers last year. They paid about AU$0.18 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around AU$0.06). The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Taruga Minerals Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Taruga Minerals insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Specifically, Jinyu Liu bought AU$500k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company’s future.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 22% of Taruga Minerals shares, worth about AU$1.9m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it’s enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Taruga Minerals Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don’t feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Taruga Minerals insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.