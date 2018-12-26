How Many Insiders Bought Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Limited (HKG:1235) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Limited (HKG:1235).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises

While there weren’t any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it’s still worth looking at the trading.

In the last twelve months insiders paid HK$477k for 895.00k shares purchased. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises insiders. Their average price was about HK$0.53. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around HK$0.41). You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SEHK:1235 Insider Trading December 26th 18 More

Does Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises insiders own 8.3% of the company, currently worth about HK$17m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Tell Us?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises and their transactions don’t cause us concern. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .

