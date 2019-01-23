How Many Insiders Bought Zota Health Care Limited (NSE:ZOTA) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Zota Health Care Limited (NSE:ZOTA).

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Zota Health Care Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Chairman Ketankumar Zota made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹17m worth of shares at a price of ₹253 each. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. In any event it’s generally a positive if insiders are buying shares at around the current price. Notably Ketankumar Zota was also the biggest seller, having sold ₹1.9m worth of shares.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid ₹94m for 365.00k shares. On the other hand they divested 9.00k shares, for ₹1.9m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Zota Health Care insiders. The average buy price was around ₹257. It’s great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company’s stock, albeit at below the recent share price (₹259). You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Zota Health Care Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Zota Health Care insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought ₹70m worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company’s future.

Insider Ownership of Zota Health Care

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Zota Health Care insiders own 50% of the company, currently worth about ₹2.3b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.