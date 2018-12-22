How Many Insiders Sold Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Check out our latest analysis for Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Edwin Hortman sold US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$56.46 per share. That is hardly a positive sign, even though it took place above the latest price (US$30.85). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 4.57k shares for US$214k. But insiders sold 52.96k shares worth US$3.0m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Ameris Bancorp than they bought, over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$55.90. We are not joyful about insider selling. However, we do note that the average sale price was significantly higher than the current share price (which is US$30.85). You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ABCB Insider Trading December 22nd 18 More

I will like Ameris Bancorp better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Ameris Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Ameris Bancorp insiders own about US$36m worth of shares (which is 2.4% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ameris Bancorp Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Ameris Bancorp insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. The insider transactions at Ameris Bancorp are not very heartening. But it’s good to see that insiders own shares in the company. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Ameris Bancorp.

But note: Ameris Bancorp may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



