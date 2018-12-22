How Many Insiders Sold AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

AppFolio Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Director William Rauth for US$888k worth of shares, at about US$44.90 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$56.17). While their view may have changed since they sold, this isn’t a particularly bullish sign. When an insider sells below the current price, it does tend to make us wonder about the current valuation. Please note, however, that this single sale was 100% of William Rauth’s stake. William Rauth was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

William Rauth sold a total of 40.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$43.47. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:APPF Insider Trading December 22nd 18 More

Does AppFolio Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. AppFolio insiders own 40% of the company, currently worth about US$778m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The AppFolio Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. It’s great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back at the last year, we don’t gain confidence from the AppFolio insiders selling. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

