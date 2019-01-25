How Many Insiders Sold Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Chemed Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by CEO, President & Director Kevin McNamara for US$6.1m worth of shares, at about US$323 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$291. While their view may have changed since the sale, this is not a particularly positive fact. We generally tread carefully if insiders have been selling on market, even if they sold slightly above the current price.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Chemed than they bought, over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$309. It’s not ideal to see that insiders have sold at around the current price. While some insiders have decided to take some money off the table, we wouldn’t put too much weight on this fact. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Chemed Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider selling at Chemed. In total, insiders sold US$5.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Chemed Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It’s great to see that Chemed insiders own 2.4% of the company, worth about US$112m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Chemed Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Chemed shares recently, but they didn’t buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn’t bring confidence, either. On the plus side, Chemed makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn’t make us feel confident about the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Chemed, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.