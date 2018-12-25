How Many Insiders Sold China Finance Investment Holdings Limited (HKG:875) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in China Finance Investment Holdings Limited (HKG:875).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At China Finance Investment Holdings

Bin Xu made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$3.8m worth of shares at a price of HK$0.40 each. While the sale doesn’t make us feel confident, we do note it was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is HK$0.083. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Bin Xu was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Insider Ownership of China Finance Investment Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. China Finance Investment Holdings insiders own 8.9% of the company, currently worth about HK$8.8m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At China Finance Investment Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded China Finance Investment Holdings shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of China Finance Investment Holdings insider transactions leaves us unenthusiastic. We also note that, as far as we can see, insider ownership is fairly low, compared to other companies. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

