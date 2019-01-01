How Many Insiders Sold Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fidelity National Financial

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy Brent Bickett sold US$2.5m worth of shares at a price of US$39.10 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$31.11. They might be selling for a variety of reasons, but it’s hard to argue this is a bullish sign. We generally tread carefully if insiders have been selling on market, even if they sold slightly above the current price.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Fidelity National Financial than they bought, over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$38.95. We don’t gain much confidence from insider selling near the recent share price. But we don’t put too much weight on the insider selling, since sellers could have personal reasons. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:FNF Insider Trading January 1st 19

Fidelity National Financial Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It’s good to see that Fidelity National Financial insiders have made notable investments in the company’s shares. John Rood spent US$1.0m on stock, and there wasn’t any selling. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Fidelity National Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Fidelity National Financial insiders own about US$360m worth of shares (which is 4.2% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Fidelity National Financial Insiders?

It is good to see recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The recent buying by an insider, along with high insider ownership, suggest that Fidelity National Financial insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic.