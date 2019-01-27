How Many Insiders Sold Fope S.p.A. (BIT:FPE) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Fope S.p.A. (BIT:FPE).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Fope Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Giulia Cazzola sold €360k worth of shares at a price of €6.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of €6.40, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. While their view may have changed since they sold, this isn’t a particularly bullish sign. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 4.3% of Giulia Cazzola’s holding.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 70.00k shares worth €420k. In total, Fope insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The sellers received a price of around €6.00, on average. We don’t gain much confidence from insider selling near the recent share price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn’t put too much weight on it. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

BIT:FPE Insider Trading January 27th 19 More

Insider Ownership of Fope

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Fope insiders own about €27m worth of shares (which is 90% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Fope Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Fope shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Fope, we can’t say the same about the selling of shares. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Fope, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

