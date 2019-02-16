How Many Insiders Sold Grand Field Group Holdings Limited (HKG:115) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Grand Field Group Holdings Limited (HKG:115).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Grand Field Group Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Weikang Zhou bought HK$18m worth of shares at a price of HK$0.12 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. In any event it’s generally a positive if insiders are buying shares at around the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 150.85m shares worth HK$18m. But insiders sold 208.04m shares worth HK$25m. Zailian Xin ditched 208.04m shares over the year. The average price per share was HK$0.12. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Grand Field Group Holdings Insiders Are Selling The Stock

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Grand Field Group Holdings shares over the last three months. In that time, Zailian Xin dumped HK$25m worth of shares. On the other hand we note Weikang Zhou bought HK$18m worth of shares. Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we’d say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the shares are not cheap.

Does Grand Field Group Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 6.9% of Grand Field Group Holdings shares, worth about HK$20m, according to our data. However, it’s possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn’t that impressive, but it’s certainly better than nothing!