How Many Insiders Sold Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

View our latest analysis for Kambi Group

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kambi Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Chief Operating Officer Jonas Jansson sold kr13m worth of shares at a price of kr223 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of kr191. They might be selling for a variety of reasons, but it’s hard to argue this is a bullish sign. We generally tread carefully if insiders have been selling on market, even if they sold slightly above the current price.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 93.50k shares worth kr21m. In total, Kambi Group insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The average sell price was around €226. We don’t gain much confidence from insider selling near the recent share price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn’t put too much weight on it. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

OM:KAMBI Insider Trading January 17th 19 More

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders at Kambi Group Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Kambi Group shares. Specifically, insiders ditched €20m worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it’s not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Kambi Group insiders own about kr225m worth of shares. That equates to 3.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Kambi Group Insiders?

Insiders haven’t bought Kambi Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look to the last year, we didn’t see any purchases. But since Kambi Group is profitable and growing, we’re not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn’t make us feel confident about the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Kambi Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.